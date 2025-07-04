Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European leaders have redoubled their efforts to prise Donald Trump away from Russia by warning that the US president is being “mocked” by Vladimir Putin, alleging that Moscow is using chemical weapons in Ukraine and demanding that the US restore weapons supplies to Kyiv.

The move came after Ukraine said it had endured the biggest overnight air attack of the entire war, with swarms of 500 drones and missiles intended to overwhelm already stretched air defences.

Radek Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, called for the US to end its suspension of air defence missiles and other weapons – most of which are on standby for delivery to Poland –and derided Trump’s fruitless efforts to secure a ceasefire. “Mr Trump, Putin is mocking your peace efforts,” said the Oxford-educated Sikorski.

In addition, the Dutch and German governments said their intelligence services had evidence of widespread use of chemical choking agents (tear gas) against Ukrainian trenches by Russian troops. These have been used to force soldiers into the open where they could be shot by Putin’s forces.

open image in gallery Firefighters at the site of a strike on Kyiv by Russian drones and missiles ( Emergency Service of Ukraine )

“This intensification is concerning because it is part of a trend we have been observing for several years now, where Russia's use of chemical weapons in this war is becoming more normalised, standardised, and widespread," said the Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans.

With the recent US focus on its attacks on Iran in support of Israel, Russia has been gradually stepping up efforts against Kyiv. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been warning for weeks that his country faces a critical shortage of defensive weapons, so the announcement that the US is suspending promised weapons such Patriot air defence missiles will inevitably entrench the already strong belief that Trump has taken Putin’s side after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that the US is no longer a real ally in the defence of Europe.

Pentagon officials suggested the suspension was a “pause” in delivery of Patriots, precision artillery and Hellfire missiles mounted on Ukrainian F-16 aircraft as part of a review of US supplies worldwide.

But the US has not declared a pause in supply to any other nation. Israel is the largest recipient of US military aid by far and has recently enjoyed an uptick in supplies of bombs and missiles even as it stands accused by the United Nations of “ethnic cleansing” and its prime minister has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

open image in gallery Ukrainian servicemen take part in radiation, chemical and biological hazard drills near Kharkiv ( Reuters )

Trump has been trying to secure a ceasefire in the Ukraine war for months. Despite Kyiv offering a 30-day pause in fighting, Putin has repeatedly made it clear that Russia is not interested while it pursues a summer offensive to carve out the east of Ukraine.

The US president has suggested he is frustrated by Putin, but has threatened Russian president with no definitive sanctions.

Kyiv, however, has endured having its intelligence feed from the US blinded during the Russian counter attacks to re-take Kursk, seen military aid suspended, been offered no new promises of support, and forced into a mineral deal that trades future US weapons for mining profits.

In March, Trump said he was very angry and “pissed off” after the Russian president continued to swerve his attempts to get Moscow to agree a ceasefire.

The pair spoke again at length on Thursday in what turned out to be another unsatisfactory call between the two presidents from the Oval Office perspective.

When asked if he had any success with Putin on Ukraine, Trump was clear: "No, I didn't make any progress with him today at all... I'm not happy about that. I'm not happy about that”.

But again there was still no sign that the US was going to lift its suspension of military aid to Ukraine, let alone increase it to try to force Russia to negotiate a workable ceasefire.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

So Russia continues its grinding offensive, claiming this week to have captured all of Luhansk province, which it has already illegally annexed. As a precondition to any ceasefire, Putin has demanded he keep at least Luhansk, Crimea, Kherson, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia provinces.

The US has largely accepted this position as a “given” and further insisted that in any long term peace deal that Ukraine is prevented from joining Nato and will not get security guarantees from America to defend its future borders.

So Nato’s European and Canadian members are now planning, training, and producing weapons to fill an American void that is fast opening up. Kyiv has held on in spite of the massive air attacks and “meat grinder” Russian land assaults, largely because of its superiority in drone technology.

But Moscow has now forged ahead with the development of long-range wire guided First Person View (FPV) drones and is developing AI weapons.

Russian drone pilots have been using civilians in Kherson as target practice on training operations with FPV drones killing several people every week – for the last year or so.

“It won’t be long before we see people being hunted through the streets of Kyiv by AI drones in swarms. We need to defeat Russia before that happens,” said a senior officer in Ukraine’s drone warfare operations.

That will be difficult while Trump hold back critical arms when Ukraine needs them most.