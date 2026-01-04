Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
TV

Liveupdated

Switzerland fire latest: 16 more victims identified by police – including 14-year-old Swiss girl

Swiss Police have confirmed that around 40 people have died after a fire ripped through a bar in a popular Swiss ski resort

Witness to Swiss blaze 'shocked for life' after seeing victims burning

Swiss police have identified a further 16 victims who died after a fire swept through a New Year's party at a bar in a popular ski resort.

A 14-year-old Swiss girl is among those who now been identified, with the majority of those identified on Sunday being under 18.

Those identified by police included 10 Swiss people, as well as foreign nationals from Italy, Romania, Turkey and France.

Authorities have opened an investigation into two managers of the bar in Crans-Montana where the deadly blaze broke out.

The two are managers are suspected of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing fire by negligence, police said in a statement, days after the deadly blaze at Le Constellation.

Sparkler candles on champagne bottles have been identified as the likely cause of the incident that also injured 119.

The families of the 40 killed in the New Year's Eve fire have faced an agonising wait for information, with several saying they have been given no details at all in the days since.

The fire at Crans-Montana killed 40 people and injured 119 others, 113 of whom have been formally identified
Athena Stavrou4 January 2026 12:38

Recap: Authorities open criminal investigation into Swiss ski bar after fire killed 40

  • Two operators of a Swiss bar are under criminal investigation following a New Year's Eve fire that killed 40 people and injured 119.
  • The blaze occurred at Le Constellation in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, Valais, with prosecutors suspecting negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm, and arson by negligence.
  • Indications suggest the fire started when sparklers, reportedly used with champagne bottles, came into contact with the bar's soundproofed ceiling, leading to a rapid and widespread inferno.
  • Investigations will examine the bar's renovations, fire extinguishing systems, escape routes, and the number of people present, as authorities work to identify victims, many of whom are young people.
  • One of the bar's owners stated that the establishment had undergone regular checks and complied with regulations, while residents call for an independent inquiry into the tragedy.
Athena Stavrou4 January 2026 12:00

Video: Man attempts to put out flames during deadly Swiss ski resort fire on New Years

Athena Stavrou4 January 2026 11:29

Pictured: Tributes paid to victims of blaze

Teddy bears are laid as the investigation continues into the deadly New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation bar on 3 January 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland
Teddy bears are laid as the investigation continues into the deadly New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation bar on 3 January 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Getty Images)
A mourner lights a candle as the investigation continues into the deadly New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation bar on 3 January 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland
A mourner lights a candle as the investigation continues into the deadly New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation bar on 3 January 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Getty Images)
Athena Stavrou4 January 2026 11:03

Witnesses recall struggle to find emergency exits

Witnesses have said it was not clear whether there were other emergency exits during the fire.

People who were in the club have described a single stairwell leading from the basement to the enclosed terrace, with a small door at the end, where desperate people trying to escape from both floors became trapped.

Laetitia Place, 17, said she had just entered the basement area expecting to meet friends when the fire exploded and raced across the ceiling.

"I saw a friend of mine, and then we saw the fire, and we went straight back up," she told Reuters.

"The first stairs are pretty easy to get through since they're wide," she said.

"But after that, there's the small door where everyone was pushing, and so we all fell. We were piled on top of each other; some people were burning, and some were dead next to us."

Athena Stavrou4 January 2026 10:29

Witness to Swiss blaze 'shocked for life' after seeing victims burning

Athena Stavrou4 January 2026 09:35

Swiss police identify 16 more bodies after New Year's Eve bar fire

Swiss police have identified a further 16 victims who died after a fire swept through a New Year's party at a bar in a popular ski resort.

A 14-year-old Swiss girl is among those who now been identified, with the majority of those identified on Sunday being under 18.

Those identified by police included 10 Swiss people, as well as foreign nationals from Italy, Romania, Turkey and France.

Athena Stavrou4 January 2026 09:11

Officials name deceased victim

On Friday, officials had only identified one of the dead, a teenage Italian international golfer, Emanuele Galeppini.

According to two people familiar with the investigation, some of the victims may be under 16.

Local residents said the bar was popular with young people and the Swiss government said many of the dead were likely youths. Beer and wine can be drunk from age 16 in Switzerland.

Swiss authorities have identified eight Swiss nationals among those killed. While the names of the victims have not been released, they were all aged between 16 to 24 years.

Namita Singh4 January 2026 08:30

Swiss justice minister apologises for tragedy

The Swiss justice minister said he was “so sorry” for the tragedy that killed over 40 and injured 119 during a New Year’s Eve party.

“It was an enormous tragedy. We're all so sorry that this had to happen," Beat Jans told reporters, standing in front of the cordoned-off bar, Le Constellation.

Namita Singh4 January 2026 08:00

Masked Singer act pulled due to ‘potential insensitivities’ after Switzerland bar fire

Athena Stavrou4 January 2026 07:53

