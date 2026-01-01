Switzerland latest: At least 10 dead in explosion at Crans Montana ski resort bar during New Year’s celebrations
Explosion at Crans-Montana venue triggers deadly fire as revellers welcomed 2026
At least 10 people have been killed and 10 others injured after an explosion sparked a fire at a bar in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations, police said.
The blast occurred at around 1.30am on Thursday at Le Constellation, a bar popular with tourists in the luxury ski resort in Wallis canton, southwestern Switzerland. Revellers were gathered at the venue to ring in the new year when the explosion struck.
“There has been an explosion of unknown origin,” Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesperson in Wallis canton, told AFP. “There are several injured, and several dead,” Lathion earlier said.
The official added that over 100 people were inside the building at the time of the incident.
The investigators are not treating it as a terror incident, police told Sky News while sharing the death toll.
Images published by Swiss media showed a building engulfed in flames, with emergency services deployed at the scene as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
Meanwhile, Crans-Montana has been closed-off and authorities have imposed no-fly zone over the area.
Swiss authorities set up helpline number for impacted families
A reception center and helpline have been setup for impacted families, said Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesperson in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland.
"We're just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is a internationally renown ski resort with lots of tourists," Lathion said.
A news conference was scheduled for 10am by the police.
