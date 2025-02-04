Sweden school shooting - latest: Five people shot as police warn 'danger is not over’ in Örebro
Armed police rushed to the school in Örebro, southern Sweden, as five people were shot on Tuesday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Five people have been shot at a school in Sweden as police warned the danger was not over while armed officers rushed to the scene.
Armed police descended on the Risbergska School, an adult educational institute in the city of Örebro some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm on Tuesday.
“Five people are confirmed shot," police said in a statement. “This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence.”
The injuries of the five people shot are currently unknown, with one of those injured thought to be the gunman, police said.
Lena Warenmark, a teacher at Risbergska, told national broadcaster SVT: “We heard gunshots very close to our study. There were probably ten shots.”
A horrified parent of one of the students added: “I am shaken and easily moved to tears now, but my daughter writes to me that she is praying to God that everything will be okay.”
Students are being sheltered in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the violence.
Locals describe 'really bad' shooting
Knut Säborg, who owns Knut Saeborg Dance Studio told the Independent: “It’s 100 yards from our dance studio, so its really, really bad. So we have to close the dance studio tonight.
“There are loads of national guard, they sealed off a very big area. Helicopters and everything, you know.
“They don’t want people to come there because they don’t know if they’ve hidden any explosives or anything, so it’s only police that’s allowed in the area.
“We have sent an email to all the parents and all the pupils that our dance studio is closed tonight, because we are only 100 yards from it, we are just a few yards from where it actually happened.”
Press conference ongoing
Swedish police are currently holding a press conference giving updates on the attack.
Örebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest said the perpetrator was found with a gunshot wound.
Suspect among the injured, police confirm
A number of injured people have been found with gunshot wounds and one of these people is someone we suspect may be the perpetrator, says Roberto Eid Forest, police district chief in Örebro.
Watch: Five shot at adult education centre in Sweden as minister makes statement
What school was attacked?
The attack took place at Risbergska School, an education campus serving a wide range of students, Swedish media reported.
The school’s website says it mostly deals with adult education and works with people over the age of 20, offering various levels of training and language courses for immigrants to Sweden.
Air ambulance arriving at the scene, say local authorities
An air ambulance is on its way to the scene, local officials have reported.
Meanwhile, a police helicopter, pictured below, was later seen arriving in the area.
We have some more details on the school
Below, we have some details on the school in which five people have been shot following an attack.
The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20, according to its website.
Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.
The city of Örebro, in which the school is located, has a population of around 155,000 people.
Several schools in the region lock students in buildings
Several schools in the Örebro area have locked their students inside on the advice of the police, Swedish media is reporting.
Former Sweden PM issues statement on shooting
The former prime minister of Sweden has issued a statement on the shooting, urging the public to follow the instructions of the local authorities.
Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson wrote: “Following the terrible information about the shooting at a school in Örebro.
“My thoughts go out to those affected, their relatives and the police officers on the spot. Very important that the public now follows the instructions of the Police and other authorities.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments