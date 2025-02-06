Sweden school shooting latest: King and Queen lead country in mourning as more details about suspect emerge
Rickard Andersson was a 35-year-old recluse without a job, Swedish media reported
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The gunman who massacred 10 people at a school campus in Örebro has been identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson by Swedish media.
Andersson changed into green military clothing in a school toilet before carrying out the shooting at Risbergska School, then turning the gun on himself.
Relatives described Andersson as an unemployed recluse, who lived a lonely life and suffered with mental problems, the news site Aftonbladet reported.
Andersson had received a licence for four hunting rifles, and documents from the Swedish National Service Agency show he had been told repeatedly he was not eligible for military service after he came of age, it added.
A police source confirmed the name to Reuters news agency.
The King and Queen of Sweden paid a solemn visit to the site of Sweden’s worst ever killings in Örebro.
King Carl XVI Gustaf stood by Queen Silvia’s side as she laid bright white flowers at a makeshift memorial near the site
"A grieving process is hard to do alone," King Carl told reporters. "I think all of Sweden feels it has experienced this traumatic event.”
Orebro in shock after worst mass shooting in Sweden’s history
The morning after the attack, Orebro was still in shock over the worst mass murder in Swedish history.
"That it could happen in Orebro, that was totally unexpected," mayor John Johansson told broadcaster SVT.
"I understand that children, our youth, are very afraid today. So am I."
Police said they did not see any general threat against schools or pre-schools in the country, nor against adult education schools, including Swedish classes for immigrants.
Sweden has been struggling with a wave of shootings and bombings caused by an endemic gang crime problem that has seen the country of 10 million people record by far the highest per capita rate of gun violence in the European Union in recent years.
However, fatal attacks at schools are rare.
Ten people were killed in seven incidents of deadly violence at schools between 2010 and 2022, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.
In pictures: Mourners pay tribute to the victims of Orebro school shooting
King and Queen visit Orebro school campus
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia visited the school campus in Orebro and attended a memorial service at the St Nikolai church as they mourned the massacre.
"A grieving process is hard to do alone," the king said as he laid white flowers at a memorial site with candles near the school.
"I think all of Sweden feels it has experienced this traumatic event."
The royal couple were joined by prime minister Ulf Kristersson. "February 4 will forever mark a dark day in Swedish history," Mr Kristersson said in a statement. "We are a country in mourning and we must all come together.
"Together, we must help the injured and their relatives bear the grief and weight of this day."
Candles and flowers have been placed near the single-storey school in Haga Street, where police officers continued their investigations.
Flags were also flying at half-mast in Orebro, as well as at parliament and the royal palace in Stockholm.
Survivors of Sweden's worst mass shooting recall massacre
Survivors of Sweden's worst mass shooting on Wednesday recalled trying to save the lives of their fellow students at a school for adults in Orebro, a day after a gunman killed 10 people.
Some students were in class, while others were having lunch when the gunman, identified as Rickard Andersson, began firing at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
"A guy next to me was shot in the shoulder. He was bleeding a lot. When I looked behind me I saw three people on the floor bleeding. Everyone was shocked. They said: 'Go out! Get out!'," a student named Marwa told broadcaster TV4.
"I took my friend's shawl and tied it tightly around his shoulder so that he wouldn't bleed so much."
Hellen Werme, 35, a nursing student, said that after hearing shots she had hidden under a bed to evade the gunman.
"The teacher shouted for us to lock the door and get down on the floor," the mother-of-two told Reuters. "I thought that this was my last time, my last day. That I'm getting shot today."
Ms Werme said she still had not been able to get in touch with five of her classmates who were in a different part of the school when the shooting occurred.
"I never want to go back there," she said.
Kurdish teenager fears 'racial motive' to shootings
A Kurdish teenager who attends the school next to the adult learning centre where 10 people were shot dead says he fears there was a racial element to the killings.
"In this school, it's only newcomers to Sweden. There's not so many Swedish people. So, I think it was targeted for one special group of people," Ismail Moradi, 16, told the BBC.
"I was shocked and didn't know if I wanted to come to school today after what happened so nearby," he said.
Six police officers treated for smoke inhalation
Six police officers were treated for smoke inhalation following the shooting.
Authorities are investigating whether arson was involved but will not yet confirm where the smoke came from.
The fire alarm was triggered, and police believe there was no regular fire.
Everything we know about campus attack which left 11 dead
Eleven people are dead after a rampaging gunman opened fire at an adult education centre in central Sweden, in what is believed to be the country’s worst ever mass shooting.
Armed police were scrambled to Risbergska School, in Örebro, at lunchtime on Tuesday, as terrified students hid under their desks and barricaded themselves in classrooms.
The suspect has been named in Swedish media as 35-year-old recluse Rickard Andersson, described by relatives as a “loner” who “doesn't seem to like people”.
Here is how the attack unfolded:
Sweden school shooting: How campus attack which left 11 dead unfolded
Sweden’s prime minister said the attack at the Risbergska School was the worst mass shooting in country’s history
Black armbands and minute's silence at football match
Football teams Degerfors IF and Orebro Syrianska wore black armbands at a friendly match on Wednesday evening.
The teams also held a minute’s silence before the match to honour the victims of the terrible attack in Örebro, Degerfors IF announced.
“Our thoughts are with those affected and their families,” said the club, which plays in the highest tier of Swedish football.
Who was Sweden school shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people?
The gunman behind Sweden’s worst-ever shooting has been named by Swedish media as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson.
After massacring 10 people at Risbergska School in Orebro, police believe the attacker turned the gun on himself.
Andersson was described by relatives as a “loner” who “doesn't seem to like people”, Swedish outlet Aftonbladet reported. He suffered with mental health problems, had a licence for multiple hunting rifles, and had repeatedly been refused military service, the outlet added.
More in this report:
Rickard Andersson: Who was Sweden school shooting suspect accused of killing 10
Andersson was said to be a recluse who had maintained little contact with his family for years before tragedy unfolded at Risbergska School in Orebro
Wave of shootings and bombings in Sweden
Sweden has been struggling with a wave of shootings and bombings caused by an endemic gang crime problem that has led to the highest per capita rate of gun violence in the EU in recent years in the country of 10 million people.
However, fatal attacks at schools are rare.
Ten people were killed in seven incidents of deadly violence at schools between 2010 and 2022, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.
Sweden has a high level of gun ownership by European standards, mainly linked to hunting, though it is much lower than in the United States, while the gang crime wave has highlighted the high incidence of illegal weapons.
In one of the highest-profile crimes of the past decade, a 21-year-old masked assailant driven by racist motives killed a teaching assistant and a boy and wounded two others in 2015.
In 2017, a man driving a truck mowed down shoppers on a busy street in central Stockholm before crashing into a department store. Five people died in that attack.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments