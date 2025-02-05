Sweden school shooting latest: Suspect named as police question motive of lone gunman who killed 10
Rickard Andersson was a 35-year-old recluse without a job, Swedish media reported
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Sweden shooter who massacred 10 people at a school campus in Örebro has been named as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson by Swedish media.
Andersson changed into green military clothing in a school toilet before carrying out the shooting at Risbergska School before turning the gun on himself.
Relatives described Andersson as an unemployed recluse, who lived a lonely life and suffered with mental problems, Aftonbladet reported.
Andersson had received a license for four hunting rifles, and documents from the Swedish National Service Agency show he had been repeatedly told he was not eligible for military service after he came of age, it added.
A police source also confirmed the name to Reuters news agency.
It comes after the King and Queen of Sweden paid a solemn visit to the site of Sweden’s worst ever in Örebro.
King Carl XVI Gustaf stood solemnly by Queen Silvia’s side as she laid bright white flowers at a makeshift memorial near the site
"A grieving process is hard to do alone," King Carl told reporters at the scene. "I think all of Sweden feels it has experienced this traumatic event.”
Rickard Andersson: Who was the Sweden school shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people?
The gunman behind Sweden’s worst ever shooting has been named by Swedish media as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson.
After massacring 10 people at Risbergska School in Orebro, police believe the attacker turned the gun on himself.
Andersson was described by relatives as a “loner” who “doesn't seem to like people”, Swedish outlet Aftonbladet reported. He suffered with mental health problems, had a licence for multiple hunting rifles, and had repeatedly been refused military service, the outlet added.
Read everything we know about Rickard Andersson, the suspected gunman:
Sweden school shooting: How campus attack which left 11 dead unfolded
Sweden’s prime minister said the attack at the Risbergska School was the worst mass shooting in country’s history
Swedish media names Rickard Andersson as suspected shooter
Swedish outlet Aftonbladet has named 35-year-old Rickard Andersson as the suspect behind the massacre of 10 people in an Örebro school.
He lived a lonely life and suffered with mental problems, the outlet reported.
Andersson had received a licence for four hunting rifles, and documents from the Swedish National Service Agency show he had been repeatedly told he was not eligible for military service after he came of age, it added.
His relatives was also described by relatives as a “loner” who “doesn't seem to like people”.
Andersson changed into a green military outfit in the school toilets, and was warmed with three guns and a knife as he carried out the horrific mass killing.
Police are yet to officially name the suspect, but a police source also named him as Andersson to Reuters news agency.
Watch: Sweden shooting witness recalls chaotic, bloody aftermath of violence
Swedish Red Cross steps in with psychosocial support for Örebro residents
The Swedish Red Cross will provide psychosocial support to those affected in Örebro, the organisation said.
"This is distressing for everyone involved,” secretary general Ulrika Modéer said. “The incident impacts not only those directly affected and their families but also the wider community, including people evacuated and parents concerned for their children's safety.”
Red Cross staff will be stationed in three locations around the city to support anyone who needs it.
“Experiencing anxiety and worry is a natural response. The most important thing now is to show each other care and compassion,” Ms Modéer added.
Royals and prime minister join memorial service
The King and Queen of Sweden were joined by prime minister Ulf Kristersson at a memorial service for those killed in the Örebro shooting.
Senior politicians from parties in the Riksdag - Sweden’s parliament - also joined the service in St. Nicolai Church.
A minute’s silence was followed by singing and joint prayer, before candles were lit, Expressen reported.
"The sun is shining outside, but in our hearts it is dark," the priest who is conducting the service said.
Watch: Sombre scenes as Swedish royals and Prime Minister visit school shooting scene
Öresund Bridge to light up in memory of the dead
The Öresund Bridge, the 7.8 kilometre cable-bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden, will light up tonight in memory of those killed in the school massacre.
“Special mourning lights” will be adorn the bridge to commemorate the dead, the bridge announced.
"Two pylons are extinguished while two pylons are illuminated with the colors of the Swedish flag, which is intended to symbolize a form of half-mast flag flying," it added.
The lighting will begin at dusk on Wednesday and turn off at sunrise on Thursday.
Relatives of suspected gunman say 35-year-old was a 'loner' - report
The man suspected to be behind Sweden’s worst ever mass shooting was a “loner”, relatives have told Swedish media.
Police are yet to confirm the identity of the dead shooter, who they believe turned the gun on himself on Tuesday afternoon.
“We haven't had much contact with him in recent years. As a child he was different but lively. He did well in school. In recent years he has had a hard time,” the relative told Aftonbladet.
He has not had much contact with his immediate family in recent years, the relative added.
“He sometimes comes along when his siblings come home and it's Christmas Eve or something else to celebrate. His mom and dad are out traveling a lot, so he usually takes care of their dog. He spends a lot of time at their house,” they added.
Another relative painted a similar picture: “He keeps to himself a lot. He's a loner.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments