A teacher has spoken of her horror after a gunman opened fire at an adult education centre in Sweden.

Around 10 people were killed in the shooting at the Risbergska School in Örebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm, on Tuesday.

The gunman, who was not previously known to the police and has no suspected links to gangs or terrorism, is believed to be among those who died, Örebro’s district police chief Roberto Eid Forest said.

Teachers and students told how they heard gun shots as they ran for shelter in nearby buildings after the alarm was raised at the campus.

Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said someone threw open the door to her classroom just after lunch break and shouted to everyone to get out.

"I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she said. "Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance. I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious.”

Prime minister Ulf Kristersson said the mass shooting was the worst in Swedish history.

"It is hard to take in the full extent of what has happened today, the darkness that now lowers itself across Sweden tonight," he said.