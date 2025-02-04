Sweden school shooting - latest: Five people shot as police respond to 'very serious' incident in Örebro
Police say five people have been confirmed shot after an incident at a school in southern Sweden
Police are responding to an armed attack at a school in Sweden after five people were shot, police have said.
Local authorities have issued a warning that the danger is “not over” as they urged people to stay away from the area of Vasthaga in the city of Örebro, roughly 125 miles west of the capital, Stockholm.
“The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” justice minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish news agency TT.
Students are being sheltered in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the violence
The local hospital is stepping up its emergency operations in anticipation of having to deal with those affected by the attack, Swedish media has reported.
“Patients who have been waiting for the emergency room and who do not have life-threatening injuries are now referred to nearby health centres,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.
No police wounded in the shooting, officials say
No police officers have been wounded in the shooting, officials have reported.
The situation remains dangerous, however, the police added in a separate statement.
Four people in hospital, say local authorities
Four people are in hospital following a shooting in an adult education centre, local authorities have said.
“At the moment, we do not know the age of the injured. Nor the injury situation,” they added.
They described the scene as “Ongoing fatal violence at school in Örebro”
