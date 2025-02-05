Sweden school shooting latest: Suspect among 11 dead in 'worst mass shooting' in country's history
Prime minister mourns 'brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people'
Eleven people were killed in a shooting at the Risbergska School in Örebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm, on Tuesday.
Police said the gunman was believed to be among those killed and a search for other possible victims was continuing at the school.
Local police chief Roberto Eid Forest said the gunman, who was not previously known to the police and has no suspected links to gangs or terrorism.
Sharing the horrors of shooting, teachers and students described hearing gunshots as they barricaded themselves in classrooms or ran for shelter after the alarm was raised on campus.
Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said a person opened the door to her classroom and shouted to everyone to get out."I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she said.
"Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance. I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious.”
Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson said the mass shooting was the worst in Swedish history. "We have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people," he said.
Wave of shootings and bombings in Sweden in recent years
Sweden has been struggling with a wave of shootings and bombings caused by an endemic gang crime problem that has seen the country of 10 million people record by far the highest per capita rate of gun violence in the EU in recent years.
However, fatal attacks at schools are rare.
Ten people were killed in seven incidents of deadly violence at schools between 2010 and 2022, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.
Sweden has a high level of gun ownership by European standards, mainly linked to hunting, though it is much lower than in the United States, while the gang crime wave has highlighted the high incidence of illegal weapons.
In one of the highest-profile crimes of the past decade, a 21-year-old masked assailant driven by racist motives killed a teaching assistant and a boy and wounded two others in 2015.
In 2017, a man driving a truck mowed down shoppers on a busy street in central Stockholm before crashing into a department store. Five people died in that attack.
‘We started running’
Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said someone threw open the door to her classroom just after lunch break and shouted to everyone to get out.
"I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she told Reuters by phone. "Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance.
"I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious," she said.
Kins wait outside hospital searching for friends among casualties
Ali Elmokad was outside the Orebro University Hospital, looking for his relative, not yet knowing if he was among the injured or the dead.
"We've been trying to get hold of him all day, we haven't been successful," he said, adding that he had a friend who also attended the school. "What she saw was so terrible. She only saw people lying on the floor, injured and blood everywhere."
'Terrible situation' - Danish prime minister
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen expressed support to neighbouring Sweden, calling Tuesday's shooting "a terrible situation."
"I am so sad and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families and with the entire Swedish community and society," she said after a meeting with Keir Starmer in London.
"It's a terrible situation. And of course, our neighbouring countries have all of our support."
Police rule out terrorism, suspect acted alone
Swedish police have ruled out terrorism in the mass shooting at an adult education centre as they continue to investigate the incident.
"We know that 10 or so people have been killed here today. The reason that we can't be more exact currently is that the extent of the incident is so large," local police chief Roberto Eid Forest told a news conference.
Mr Forest told the press conference police believed the gunman had acted alone and that terrorism was not currently suspected as a motive, though he cautioned that much remained unknown. He said the suspected gunman had not previously been known to police.
"We have a big crime scene, we have to complete the searches we are conducting in the school. There are a number of investigative steps we are taking: a profile of the perpetrator, witness interviews," Mr Forest said.
Number of injured unclear, say police
A search is on for other possible victims of school shooting, said police.
“We currently have no information on the condition of those who have been injured," local police chief Roberto Eid Forest.
The shooting took place in Orebro, some 200km west of Stockholm, at the Risbergska school for adults who did not complete their formal education or failed to get the grades to continue to higher education. It is located on a campus that also houses schools for children.
Gunman believed to be among the dead, say police
Police said the gunman was believed to be among those killed, adding that the motive of the attacker was not immediately known.
"We have a big crime scene, we have to complete the searches we are conducting in the school. There are a number of investigative steps we are taking: a profile of the perpetrator, witness interviews," local police chief Roberto Eid Forest said.
What Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said at his press conference
Just hours after the attack at the adult education centre on the outskirts Orebro, Sweden’s prime minster, Ulf Kristersson gave a press conference to explain what had happened.
As he spoke, a final death toll, a conclusive number of wounded and a motive still had not been confirmed.
He said: "Today, we have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people.
"This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history. Many questions remain unanswered, and I cannot provide those answers either.
"But the time will come when we will know what happened, how it could occur, and what motives may have been behind it. Let us not speculate."
Painful day, says prime minister as he mourns shooting
Sweden's prime minister has mourned the deadliest gun attack in the country's history, calling it a “painful day”.
"It is hard to take in the full extent of what has happened today – the darkness that now lowers itself across Sweden tonight," said prime minister Ulf Kristersson.
King Carl XVI Gustav also conveyed his condolences. "It is with deep sadness and dismay that my family and I received the news about the terrible atrocity in Orebro," he said.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen expressed her sympathy on X, saying: "In this dark hour, we stand with the people of Sweden."
