Sweden school shooting latest: Suspect among 11 dead in 'worst mass shooting' in country's history

At least 11 dead 'after worst school shooting in Sweden's history'

Eleven people were killed in a shooting at the Risbergska School in Örebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm, on Tuesday.

Police said the gunman was believed to be among those killed and a search for other possible victims was continuing at the school.

Local police chief Roberto Eid Forest said the gunman, who was not previously known to the police and has no suspected links to gangs or terrorism.

Sharing the horrors of shooting, teachers and students described hearing gunshots as they barricaded themselves in classrooms or ran for shelter after the alarm was raised on campus.

Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said a person opened the door to her classroom and shouted to everyone to get out."I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she said.

"Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance. I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious.”

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson said the mass shooting was the worst in Swedish history. "We have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people," he said.