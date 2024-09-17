Europe weather chaos - live: Italy braces for Storm Boris flooding as Portugal wildfires blaze and deaths rise
Thousands of firefighters in Portugal are battling wildfires as catastrophic central Europe floods are killing residents
Extreme weather is sweeping across Europe with catastrophic flooding caused by Storm Boris that may reach Italy while five thousand firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in Portugal.
Hot, dry conditions behind the fire outbreaks in Portugal came while downpours were concurrently causing flooding in central Europe.
Heavy rain is expected over much of Italy over the next few days, with the region of Emilia-Romagna and Lazio under yellow weather alerts.
Six people have died, including four firefighters, in northern Portugal and an unknown number of people have been forced to flee their homes.
The death toll from the severe floods in central Europe, which began over the weekend, rose to at least 21 on Tuesday, with seven confirmed fatalities in Romania. Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic were also among the hardest hit.
Some 100 fires in Portugal have been reported by national authorities causing more than 50 people to be injured.
Poland’s prime minister, Donald Tusk, declared a state of natural disaster across the affected region of southern Poland.
21 killed in flooding across Central Europe
Twenty-one people have been killed across Poland, Hungary, Romania and Austria as Storm Boris continues to rip through the region.
Flooding killed seven people in Romania, where waters have receded since the weekend, six in Poland, five in Austria, and three in the Czech Republic. Tens of thousands of Czech and Polish households were still without power or fresh water.
Warsaw Zoo appeals for items to protect animals
Warsaw’s Zoo has made a desperate appeal to help its animals after Storm Boris floods ravaged the city.
In a post on Facebook, they said “defenseless creatures’ fate is fully dependent on us - people.” They will be arranging collections at the town hall and from the Gdanski Bridge and have requested people bring wet and dry food, clean blankets and big towels.
Portugal’s prime minister says ‘very difficult times ahead'
Portugal’s prime minister, Luís Montenegro, cancelled all of his engagements today in response to the fires and said the country faced “some very difficult times over the next few days”.
An extreme fire warning has been extended until Thursday night.
Poland’s historic city readies buses for possible evacuations
The city of Wroclaw has readied buses for possible evacuations and dropped sandbags from military helicopters to reinforce river embankments amid flooding fears.
The city said it expected the flood wave to peak there around Friday, though some had predicted that would happen sooner.
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with a crisis team early Tuesday and said there are contradictory forecasts from meteorologists.
Weather warnings in place across Italy
The Italian Meteorological Service has issued warnings for heavy rainfall, strong winds and intense storms from the early hours of this morning, lasting until Thursday.
The alerts stretch from northern coast of Emilia-Romagna to the south of the country.
Latest photos from the floods
Croatia braces for ‘extremely rare’ rise in river levels
Croatia is preparing for potentially dangerously high river levels because of heavy rainfall across the region.
The Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service warns the Danube could experience an “extremely rare” water increase and plans are in place to put up flood barriers if necessary.
The BBC reports that experts expect the Danube, Europe’s second-longest river, to hit a record high although they don’t think it will burst its banks.
Field hospital to be built in Nysa, Poland
A field hospital is to be set up in the Polish city of Nysa where some of the worst flooding has happened.
Gazeta Wyborcza reports that Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, deputy prime minister, said at a conference in Wrocław: “We have made a decision to launch a field hospital and set it up in Nysa.”
He said it will be fully operational later today.
Overnight, volunteers helped rescue workers heave sandbags to build up the broken embankment around the city of more than 40,000 people in southwestern Poland.
81-year-old woman dies in Austria
Details are beginning to emerge about some of the 19 people who have been killed by the floods.
An 81-year-old woman from Würmla in Austria is the fifth person to die in the current flooding in Lower Austria.
According to chief inspector Johann Baumschlager she died in her flooded house and her body was discovered by emergency services on Tuesday morning.
What are my rights as a traveller?
The Independent has asked the main airlines flying to and from the region – British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air – whether they will allow passengers to fly home earlier without penalty.
Ryanair said: “Passengers have the option of making changes to their bookings online up to 2.5 hours prior to the scheduled departure time of the original or new flight.
“If a passenger is away or needs to return urgently, they can do so by contacting our customer service team who will try help any passengers looking to return as soon as possible.”
EasyJet said normal policies will be imposed – with a change fee and any difference in fare imposed. Such costs may be recoverable from a travel insurer, depending on the circumstances.
I have a flight booked to the area and want to switch destination or postpone my trip. Can I?
The airlines have been asked that question and again, in the absence of responses you must assume that you would lose some or all of your cash. The exception is if you are booked on a package holiday and the trip cannot go ahead as planned because of flooding. In that case, the organiser of the trip should provide a full refund.
I have a rental property booked – will I be able to claim a refund?
That depends on the terms that you agreed with the property owner, and whether they will allow any latitude because of the floods.
