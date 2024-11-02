Spain floods latest: 5,000 more soldiers deployed as satellite photos show extent of devastation
Death toll expected to keeping rising as Spain’s worst flood-related disaster in modern history sweeps across region of Valencia
An extra 5,000 soldiers are being deployed to the flooded Valencia region to support the “biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime”, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.
Along with 5,000 extra police officers and the 2,500 soldiers already on the ground, the troops will lead search and clean-up efforts as Spain reels from its worst flood-related disaster in modern history.
In a televised statement on Saturday, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the number of people killed has risen to 211. He said the government would “mobilise all the resources necessary as long as they are needed”, with more bodies believed to be within the devastation.
Before-and-after satellite images have emerged showing the scale of devastation in Valencia. Vast areas of land are seen covered in a brown swamp of muddy water after the torrential rainfall on Tuesday.
Officials said the death toll is likely to keep rising, with most of the deaths so far in Valencia, the eastern region that bore the brunt of the devastation.
Fresh weather alerts are in place for Spain’s east coast and its western border with Portugal. Rains are expected to continue into the weekend.
Live: Rescue operations as Spain recovers from flash flood devastation
Follow the link below to watch live as volunteers and emergency services carry out rescue operations in the devastated eastern region of Valencia.
Satellite photos show level of devastation in eastern Valencia region
'It's all destroyed': Aftermath of deadly flash floods in Spain
'Everything looks apocalyptic': Spain flood victim says her entire home was engulfed in less than 10 minutes
A terrified Valencia flood victim has revealed the scale of the devastation after heavy floodwaters engulfed her home in a matter of minutes.
Alba Paredes Borja is from the Spanish town of Alfafar, one of the areas hardest hit by the deadly storm, where local authorities are calling for urgent help in receiving food, water and medical supplies.
“I’m terrified. Everything looks apocalyptic,” she told The Independent. The floods – known as the “cold drop” or DANA phenomena – have claimed 158 lives, including at least three people in the municipality, leaving the city in ruins and cut off from all communication.
Salma Ouaguira reports:
'Terrified' Spain flood victim reveals scale of devastation: 'It's apocalyptic'
‘By the time they warned homes were flooding, mine was already underwater’
‘Where is the aid? My town has turned into a cemetery’ - today’s front page
Spanish footballer commemorates victims after scoring goal
CA Osasuna footballer Ante Budimir has paid tribute to those affected in Spain’s most devastating floods in modern history.
He did so during a La Liga match between CA Osasuna and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on Saturday.
The t-shirt translates roughly as “Strong Valencia”.
In pictures: Clean-up continues amid the devastation
NASA satellite imagery shows extent of flooding
Satellite imagery from NASA Earth has shown the extent of flooding in the province of Valencia, eastern Spain.
In a post on X, the space agency wrote: “Torrential rains caused deadly flooding and extensive damage in the province of Valencia, located in eastern Spain. These #Landsat images show the extent of flooding as of October 30, 2024.”
‘Biggest military operation in peacetime’, says PM
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said he is unleashing the “biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime”.
He announced that the government would send 5,000 more army troops and 5,000 more police officers to assist with the search and clean-up operations in a televised statement on Saturday morning.
This is in addition to the 2,500 soldiers already deployed in the area.
“The government is going to mobilize all the resources necessary as long as they are needed,” Mr Sanchez added.
The huge response comes after Europe’s worst flood-related disaster since 1967, when at least 500 people died in Portugal.
Death toll rises to 211
The death toll following the devastating floods in Spain has risen to 211.
Dozens are still accounted for, four days after the torrential rains swept across the eastern Valencia region, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.
