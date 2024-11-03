Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1730648045

Spain floods latest: Furious crowds chant ‘murderer’ and toss mud at King Felipe in crisis-hit Valencia visit

Death toll from country’s worst flood-related disaster in modern history rises to 214 and set to keep rising

Holly Evans,Tara Cobham,Alex Croft
Sunday 03 November 2024 10:34
Comments
Close
King Felipe was surrounded by angry crowds on his visit to Valencia

A furious crowd chanted “murderer” and tossed mud at King Felipe as he visited the areas worst affected by Spain’s worst ever flood-related disaster.

Footage shows the moment the King was surrounded by angry locals who are still reeling as the death toll from the floods reaches 217 - and is likely to continue climbing.

Police officers on horseback had to keep back the crowd of several dozen.

The King and his wife, Queen Letizia,  visited Valencia on Sunday with prime minister Pedro Sanchez. They met local officials, emergency responders and civilians.

Thousands of troops have been mobilised in what Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez called the “biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime”.

It comes as fears grow that large numbers of bodies remain trapped underwater - including in the entirely submerged underground car park of Bonaire shopping centre, one of the largest in Spain.

Specialist scuba divers are now searching for bodies in the car park.

Eduardo Martinez, who works in the shopping centre, told ElDiario.es that some “ignored” advice from a security guard not to collect their cars from an underground car park when the flooding began.

1730648045

Cars and furniture lay piled up in mud as Spain reels from deadly floods

Cars, furniture, and white goods lay piled up in mud on the streets of Alfafar, Spain, on Saturday, 2 November as the country reeled from catastrophic flooding.

At least 205 people have died in the extreme weather conditions as fresh weather warnings for rain prompt fears of further flooding.

Around 202 of those killed were in the hardest-hit region of Valencia alone.

The death toll rose significantly on Friday as rescue workers continued to search for missing people.

Those impacted the worst by the flash flooding in eastern Spain are expecting more rain, as yellow and amber weather warnings remain in place.

Cars and furniture lay piled up in mud as Spain reels from deadly floods
Alex Croft3 November 2024 15:34
1730646139

In pictures: Queen Letizia appears to be in tears as she meets grieving residents

Spain’s Queen Letizia, right, appeared emotional during her visit to Valencia
Spain’s Queen Letizia, right, appeared emotional during her visit to Valencia (EPA)
One woman told her: “We don’t have any water"
One woman told her: “We don’t have any water" (AFP via Getty Images)
Alex Croft3 November 2024 15:02
1730644999

‘We don’t have any water’: More on royals’ interaction with protestors

King Felipe and Queen Letizia walked into a crowd of angry protestors as they looked to speak with victims of the flood.

“Get out! Get out!” and “Killers!” were among the many insults shouted at them.

Bodyguards opened up their umbrellas to protect the royals and officials from the mud raining down on them after being slung by grieving protestors.

King Felipe, with flecks of mud on his face, appeared to remain calm as he made efforts to speak with individual residents.

It is an unprecedented incident for the King of Spain to be embedded within an furious crowd, who aired their grievances at what they believe was a slow and failed emergency response from Spanish authorities.

Queen Letizia also spoke to residents within the crowd. “We don’t have any water,” one woman told her.

After around half an hour, the monarchs got in official cars and left with a mounted police escort. One woman hit an official car with an umbrella before it sped off.

Spain’s King Felipe tries to calm down angry citizens
Spain’s King Felipe tries to calm down angry citizens (EPA)
Queen Letizia also spoke with grieving residents in Paiporta
Queen Letizia also spoke with grieving residents in Paiporta (AP)
Alex Croft3 November 2024 14:43
1730643801

Police step in on horseback as prime minister withdraws

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez was evacuated from the scene of protests in Paiporta as police on horseback attempted to manage the crowd.

But King Felipe and his entourage stayed to speak with angry locals, despite having to initially withdraw from the scene of protest.

Police on horses attempted to get the crowd under control, some wielding shovels and poles.

A police officer rides a horse as residents of Paiporta react to King Felipe VI of Spain's visit to this town
A police officer rides a horse as residents of Paiporta react to King Felipe VI of Spain's visit to this town (AFP via Getty Images)
Police on horseback brought the crowd under control
Police on horseback brought the crowd under control (EPA)
Alex Croft3 November 2024 14:23
1730642781

Watch: Full coverage of King Felipe’s visit to Valencia on Sunday

Watch the full coverage of King Felipe’s interaction with a furious crowd in Valencia earlier today.

The crowd gathered before King Felipe’s arrival around 23 minutes into the coverage. The crowd starts shouting at the King who, surrounded by his security entourage, goes to speak with them.

Alex Croft3 November 2024 14:06
1730641881

Pictured: Protestors slings mud at King Felipe

A protestor slung a piece of mud at King Felipe amid major protests in the Paiporta region of Valencia - where 60 of the 217 flood victims died.

The mud was intercepted by one of King Felipe’s security team.

A piece of mud thrown at Spain's King Felipe is intercepted by a member of his security
A piece of mud thrown at Spain's King Felipe is intercepted by a member of his security (REUTERS)
Security personnel attempt to protect King Felipe from the protests
Security personnel attempt to protect King Felipe from the protests (REUTERS)
Alex Croft3 November 2024 13:51
1730641221

King embraces man ‘crying on his shoulder'

Pictures have emerged of King Felipe embracing a man, who was reportedly crying on his shoulder.

The King was surrounded by hundreds of protestors angry at the slow warning and response to Tuesday and Wednesday’s devastating flooding.

Hundreds of protestors angrily shouted “murderer” at King Felipe during the visit
Hundreds of protestors angrily shouted “murderer” at King Felipe during the visit (REUTERS)
The King visited the affected areas with prime minister Pedro Sanchez
The King visited the affected areas with prime minister Pedro Sanchez (REUTERS)
Alex Croft3 November 2024 13:40
1730640664

‘Nobody did anything to avoid it’, King Felipe told by protestor

Hundreds of people joined protests as King Felipe and prime mininster Pedro Sanchez visited the affected areas of the floods.

Local residents believe alerts from the authorities about the dangers of Tuesday’s storm and the possible flooding were slow. They are also angry about a perceived late response by the emergency services after the disaster.

“It was known and nobody did anything to avoid it,” one young man told the King.

King Felipe VI of Spain (centre) is heckled by angry residents during his visit to Paiporta
King Felipe VI of Spain (centre) is heckled by angry residents during his visit to Paiporta (AFP via Getty Images)
Alex Croft3 November 2024 13:31
1730639061

Furious crowd shouts ‘murderer’ at King Felipe

King Felipe of Spain has been met with chants of “murderer” as he visits the devastated areas of Valencia.

The King and his wife, Queen Letizia, visited Valencia with prime minister Pedro Sanchez, where they met local officials, emergency responders and civilians.

But dramatic footage now shows a furious crowd surrounding the King, shouting “murderer” in Spanish as the community reels from the devastating floods.

Some have accused the Spanish government of a slow response to the flooding.

Spanish king met with chants of 'murderer' as he visits flood-hit Valencia
Alex Croft3 November 2024 13:04
1730637537

Fears of many dead in submerged underground car park

Specialist divers have entered the underground car park of Bonaire shopping centre, where it is feared some were trapped while trying to leave with their vehicles.

Authorities are also pumping water out of the car park in a process which could take days, Sky News reported.

Eduardo Martinez works in the shopping centre, which is one of Spain’s largest. He decided to leave his vehicle in the car park after he found himself in waist high water when he tried to drive home.

Mr Martinez instead chose to spend the night in a top-floor cinema, he told ElDiario.es.

But he said that many people “ignored” advice from a security guard not to collect their cars from an underground car park when the flooding began.

"No-one knows for sure how many people there might still be down there,” he added.

Firefighters exit a flooded underground parking garage at Bonaire mall in Valencia
Firefighters exit a flooded underground parking garage at Bonaire mall in Valencia (EPA)
Alex Croft3 November 2024 12:38

