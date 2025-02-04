Five people shot at school in Sweden
Five people have been shot in a suspected school shooting
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Five people have been shot in a school shooting in Sweden school, police said.
Emergency services rushed to the school in the city of Örebro some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm on Tuesday.
"Five persons are confirmed shot," police said in a statement.
"This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence."
Sweden’s Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer commented: "The information about violent acts in Örebro is very serious.
“The police are on site and the operation is in full swing.
“The government is in close contact with the police and is following developments closely.”
This is a breaking news story... More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments