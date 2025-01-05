Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky says North Korea suffers losses as ‘last resort counteroffensive’ begins
Ukrainian and Western sources estimate about 11,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Kursk
Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in Russia’s southern Kursk region, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, as a Kyiv’s forces begin a counter attack.
“In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address yesterday, calling the losses “significant.”
Ukrainian and Western sources estimate about 11,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Kursk, where Ukrainian forces gained territory after a cross-border incursion in August.
Russian troops repelled two Ukrainian counter-attacks in Kursk on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said according to state media.
A Russian military blogger has described Ukraine’s movements in Russia’s Kursk region as part of a “last resort counteroffensive”, according to the Telegraph.
The direction of the main counteroffensive is not yet clear and movements in Kursk may be a “diversionary” attack, the Rybar Telegram channel, another Russian military blog, said.
Ukrainian forces are possibly planning wider a counteroffensive on other areas of the frontline, such as in the Donetsk region, where Russia has steadily advanced for months.
The Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the Kursk attacks.
Ukraine begins 'last resort counteroffensive', Russian military blogger says
A Russian military blogger said Ukraine has begun a “last resort counteroffensive”, as it launches attacks on Russian positions in the Kursk region.
The counteroffensive in Kursk may be a “diversionary” move preceding a wider counteroffensive, another Russian military blogger, the Ryber Telegram channel, said.
Ukrainian forces could be looking to move in other frontline areas, such as the Donetsk region, where Russian forces have been advancing for months, slowly but steadily.
Surprise attacks had been launched against Russian positions in Kursk, it was confirmed by the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation.
Nine injured in Russian strikes on Kherson
Nine people were injured after Russia attacked Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Saturday, the local military administration said.
Social infrastructure, including a gas pipeline and a garage, and residential buildings were hit by the Russian strikes, authorities added.
Around 34 villages and cities came under Russian fire on Saturday, Ukrainska Pravda reported.
Report: Russia-appointed officials in Crimea declare emergency as oil spill reaches Sevastopol
Russia-appointed officials in Moscow-occupied Crimea announced a regional emergency on Saturday, as oil was detected on the shores of Sevastopol, the peninsula’s largest city.
Fuel oil spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers nearly three weeks ago in the Kerch Strait, close to eastern Crimea — some 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Sevastopol, which lies on the southwest of the peninsula.
“Today a regional emergency regime has been declared in Sevastopol,” regional Gov. Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on Telegram.
Oil was found on four beaches in the region and was “promptly eliminated” by local authorities working together with volunteers, Razvozhaev said.
“Let me emphasize: there is no mass pollution of the coastline in Sevastopol,” he wrote.
Four Russian airports reopen after drone risk
Four Russian airports have reopened after suspending flights to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said.
Airports in the cities of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk and Perm - all east of Moscow - halted flights temporarily on Sunday morning.
Rosaviatsia did not specify a reason for the pause in flights, but airports have previously closed due to the risk of Ukrainian drone activity.
All restrictions were lifted by 11am, the watchdog said.
Ukraine downs 61 of 103 Russian drones overnight, air force says
Ukrainian forces shot down 61 of the 103 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on Saturday, its air force said.
The force added that 42 other drones were “lost” referencing Kyiv’s use of electronic warfare.
There have so far been no reports of major damage or casualties.
Russian forces take control of eastern village
Russian forces have taken control of the village of Nadiya in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies cite Moscow’s defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
The battlefield report has not been independently verified.
ICYMI: Zelensky says Trump can be decisive in helping stop Putin
President-elect Donald Trump could be decisive in the outcome of the 34-month-old war with Russia and help stop Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Mr Zelensky, facing advances by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, said in an interview with Ukrainian television that Mr Trump had told him he would be one of the first to visit Washington after the presidential inauguration this month.
The Ukrainian president also said a priority was to stabilise the frontline early in the new year. Mr Putin, he said, feared negotiations as they would be tantamount to a defeat for Russia.
“He’s very strong and unpredictable, and I would really like to see President Trump’s unpredictability apply to Russia. I believe he really wants to end the war,” he said. “Trump can be decisive. For us, this is the most important thing,” he said in a televised interview.
“His qualities are indeed there,” Mr Zelensky said of Mr Trump. “He can be decisive in this war. He is capable of stopping Putin or, to put it more fairly, help us stop Putin. He is able to do this.”
Russian forces attacking near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says
Russian forces launched attacks near the city of Pokrovsk, a key strategic road and rail hub in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.
Capture of Pokrovsk could create serious problems for the Ukrainian army on the eastern front, and may allow Russia to advance its frontline to the west.
“The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest and there the Russians attacked 34 times (in the past 24 hours) and tried to break through our defences south of Pokrovsk,” a spokesman for Ukraine’s Khortytsia group of forces told national television.
Russian forces seek to cut off supply routes to Ukraine’s troops, the military added. They send small groups of soldiers to settlements south of Pokrovsk to block supplies.
“They (Russians) don’t go directly into the city because it means heavy urban fighting. So they first try to bypass the city and interrupt the logistics chains,” Trehubov said.
