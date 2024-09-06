✕ Close Related: Russian fighter jet downed over eastern Ukraine as oil depot set ablaze

The British government has pledged to send 650 lightweight multi-role missiles worth £162m to Ukraine to protect the country from Russian drones and bombing.

“This new commitment will give an important boost to Ukraine’s air defences,” said British defence minister John Healey as he attended the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, an ad-hoc coalition of some 50 nations, at a US air base in Germany.

Meanwhile, nine new ministers have been appointed by Ukraine’s parliament in the biggest government reshuffle since the Russian invasion.

The shake-up includes new foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, who replaces Dmytro Kuleba, one of the country’s most recognisable faces to Western officials, following his resignation on Wednesday.

Oleksiy Kuleba, a former deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, was named deputy prime minister in charge of reconstruction, regions and infrastructure.

The reshuffle took place ahead of Mr Zelensky’s planned visit to the US this month where he hopes to present a “victory plan” to US president Joe Biden. On Thursday, the Ukrainian president said he wanted the government to be “more active” in dealing with allies and investors.