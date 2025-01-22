Ukraine-Russia war latest: Peace deal with Putin would require 200,000 European troops, says Zelensky
Russia will return to Europe with an army 10 times the size of that which invaded Ukraine in 2022, Zelensky warns
Volodymyr Zelensky has said at least 200,000 European soldiers would be needed to serve as peacekeepers in the event of a ceasefire deal with Vladimir Putin.
Mr Zelensky claimed Russia would return to Europe with an army 10 times the size of that which invaded Ukraine in 2022 if a peace agreement does not include strong security guarantees.
“From all the Europeans? 200,000, it’s a minimum. It’s a minimum, otherwise it’s nothing,” Mr Zelensky said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, when asked about the idea of a peacekeeping contingent.
The figure is around the size of the entire French armed forces, estimated at just over 200,000 by France’s defence ministry in 2020.
This comes as US president Donald Trump said he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
Mr Trump said he had asked Chinese president Xi Jinping on a phone call to intervene to stop the Ukraine war, adding: “He’s not done very much on that.”
Zelensky says working on a meeting with Trump
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was working to set up a meeting between himself and the US president Donald Trump.
“The teams have been working on a meeting, they are currently in the process,” Mr Zelensky said about those efforts yesterday.
Mr Trump, who returned to office on Monday, has said he would stop the war in Ukraine swiftly, without saying how.
Mr Zelensky said Ukraine would not agree to Russian demands that it drastically reduce the size of its military, predicting that Russian president Vladimir Putin would demand Ukraine cut its armed forces to a fifth of their size.
“This is what he wants. We will not allow this to happen,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine detains three generals for failure on battlefield
Ukraine has detained three former commanders for their failure in military objectives and loss of territory last spring.
The country’s security service said late on Monday that the three former commanders — two generals and a colonel — have been accused of failing to protect the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine from Russian attacks last year.
The Pechersk district court of Kyiv yesterday imposed pre-trial restrictions on brigadier general Yurii Halushkin, former commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, and colonel Illia Lapin, former commander of the 415th separate rifle battalion of the 23rd separate mechanised brigade, reported Ukrainska Pravda.
Putin proposes deeper ties with Beijing in call with ‘dear friend’ Xi Jinping of China
Russian president Vladimir Putin has called on Moscow and Beijing to deepen their strategic ties, as he spoke with “dear friend” Chinese president Xi Jinping on a video call.
Putin waved at Mr Xi over the call as he proposed outlining plans to develop the “comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation” between Russia and China, strengthening a geopolitical alliance which seeks to weaken western hegemony.
In a video released by the Kremlin of the conversation, Putin said: “I agree with you that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is based on a broad commonality of national interests and a convergence of views on what relations between major powers should be.”
Ukraine working to set up Zelensky-Trump meeting
Ukraine is working to set up a meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, but not date has yet been confirmed, Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday.
“The teams have been working on a meeting, they are currently in the process,” Mr Zelensky told an interview panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Putin could return with an army 10x bigger - Zelensky
Russia will return with an army 10 times the size of the one which invaded Ukraine in 2022 if a diplomatic solution does not have strong security guarantees, Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.
Russian president Vladimir Putin will return to Europe to fully occupy all countries which formerly made up the USSR, Mr Zelensky added.
He will then do what he did with Crimea in Ukraine, by seizing territory and using it to make demands and issue ultimatums, the Ukrainian president told world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
He also criticised European countries for having a significantly smaller economic output than Russia, despite having more factories.
Trump administration will be ‘America First’, says new secretary of state
US senator Marco Rubio has emphasised that the Trump administration will push an ‘America First’ programme.
“His (Trump’s) primary promise when it comes to foreign policy is that the priority of the United States Department of State will be the United States, it will be furthering the national interest of this country,” Mr Rubio said after being sworn into office by vice president JD Vance.
A China hawk and a staunch backer of Israel, Mr Rubio said the foreign policy goal under Mr Trump will be “the promotion of peace. Of course, peace through strength, peace and always without abandoning our values”.
He is also the first person of Hispanic origin to serve as the top diplomat in the US.
Rubio discusses North Korea-Russia alliance with Japanese counterpart
Trump’s new secretary of state Marco Rubio and Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya have discussed their shared concerns over North Korea’s political and security alignment with Russia, the State Department said in a statement.
The two leaders also discussed China’s support for Russia’s defence industrial base, the department said.
Kyiv will not agree to Russian demands to cut military - Zelensky
Ukraine will not agree to Russian demands that it drastically reduces the size of its military in a future peace agreement, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Zelensky warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin would demand that Ukraine reduce its military five-fold.
“This is what he wants. We will not allow this to happen,” Mr Zelensky said.
Zelensky warns Europe of Russian attack: ‘War closer to Davos than Pyongyang'
Volodymyr Zelensky has said European nations need to work together to defend their continent, and not wait for the Trump administration, at a time when it is under attack by Russia.
“Europe must establish itself as a strong, global player, as an indispensable player,” the Ukrainian president said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
“Let’s not forget there is no ocean separating European countries from Russia. European leaders should remember these battles involving North Korean soldiers are now happening in places geographically closer to Davos than Pyongyang,” Mr Zelensky said.
“Does anyone in the United States worry that Europe might abandon them someday – might stop being their ally? The answer is no,” Mr Zelensky said.
The war-time president said that Europeans needed to devise a united security and defence policy and alluded to a pre-inauguration remark by Mr Trump, who proposed a massive hike in defence spending for Nato members to 5 per cent of GDP.
“If it takes 5 per cent of GDP to cover defence, then so be it, 5 per cent it is. And there is no need to play with people’s emotions that defence should be compensated at the expense of medicine or pensions – that’s not fair,” Mr Zelensky said.
