Russia is likely planning strikes on Ukraine’s nuclear facilities before the winter, Ukrainian foreign minister Andriy Sybiha claimed, urging the UN nuclear watchdog to intervene.

“According to Ukrainian intelligence, Kremlin is preparing strikes on Ukrainian nuclear energy critical objects ahead of winter,” Mr Sybiha wrote on X.

He requested the International Atomic Energy Agency and Ukraine’s allies to establish permanent monitoring missions at the country’s nuclear plants.

“This is preparation for a possible nuclear disaster scenario. Russia is a terrorist,” Andriy Yermak, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff wrote on Telegram.

At least 12 people were injured after Russian forces struck a multistorey apartment building in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday evening, officials said.

On the other side of the border, Russia evacuated over 1,000 people from Krasnodar in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday.

Krasnodar Krai authorities declared a local state of emergency, altered railway schedules and routes, and evacuated nearly 1,200 civilians from the area, the American think tank Institute for the Study of War said.