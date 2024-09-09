Ukraine-Russia war latest: Nato responds after Russian drones breach Romania and Latvia airspace
Russian drones spotted in Nato member nations represent ‘aggressive actions beyond Kyiv’, says Ukraine
A senior Nato official has condemned Russia’s violation of Romanian and Latvian airspace with its attack drones targeting Ukraine.
Romania scrambled F-16 fighter jets to monitor the drones, which were detected in the early hours of Sunday morning, while Latvia shared photos of a crashed drone in its eastern region. Residents of the southeastern Romanian counties of Tulcea and Constanta were warned to take cover.
Mircea Geoană, Nato’s outgoing deputy secretary general and Romania’s former top diplomat, said: “While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous.”
Meanwhile, CIA director William Burns said Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk has caused Russian elites to question Vladimir Putin’s war.
Speaking in London alongside MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore, who praised the “audacious” incursion, the CIA chief said he did not see any evidence that Mr Putin’s grip on power was weakening as a result, but that “it did raise questions on the part of people we could see across the Russian elite about where is this all headed”.
He warned that Britain and the US face “an unprecedented array of threats”, citing Russia, China and the crisis in the Middle East, and warned that staying the course in resisting Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine “is more vital than ever”.
Scholz wants speedier efforts to end Russia’s war on Ukraine
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for Russia’s war against Ukraine to end as soon as possible, adding that he and Volodymyr Zelensky agree on the need to include Russia in future peace negotiations.
“There will certainly be a further peace conference, and the president and I agree that it must be one with Russia present,” Mr Scholz said, talking to Germany’s ZDF public television.
“I believe that now is the moment when we must discuss how we get out of this war situation faster than the current impression is,” he said.
Zelensky renews call for removing restrictions on Western-supplied weapons
Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed his call for the removal of restrictions on using Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory, adding that Ukraine was ramping up its own weapons production.
“We are setting up underground weapons production facilities so Ukrainian soldiers can defend themselves, even if supplies from our partners are delayed,” the Ukrainian president said on Saturday.
“We have developed new drones and missiles, and we are gradually bringing this war back to Russia. Eventually, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will feel the pressure to seek only one thing: peace.”
Ukraine hits out at Russia over drones inside Romania, Latvia
Ukraine foreign minister Andrii Sybiha called Russian drone incursions “a reminder (that) the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation go beyond Ukraine’s borders.”
“The collective response of the Allies should be maximum support for Ukraine now, to put an end to (Russian aggression), protect lives and preserve peace in Europe,” Sybiha said in a post on X.
A drone entered Romanian territory early yesterday as Moscow struck “civilian targets and port infrastructure” across the Danube in Ukraine, Romania’s ministry of national defence reported, while another crashed in eastern Latvia the previous day.
Bucharest deployed F-16 warplanes to monitor its airspace and issued text alerts to residents of two eastern regions, officials said.
It said investigations were underway at a potential “impact zone” in an uninhabited area along the Romanian-Ukrainian border. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Nato backlash as Russian violates Romania and Latvia’s airspace with drones
A senior Nato official has condemned Russia’s violation of Romanian airspace after the European nation scrambled F-16 fighter jets for Russian drones.
Mircea Geoană, Nato’s outgoing deputy secretary general and Romania’s former top diplomat, said: “While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous.”
In a similar stance, Latvia’s military said there were no indications that Moscow or Minsk purposely sent a drone into the country.
While the incursion into Latvian airspace appeared to be a rare incident, Romania has confirmed drone fragments on its territory on several occasions since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, as recently as July this year.
What is happening in Ukraine’s east frontline as Putin’s forces advance?
Since 6 August, when Ukraine began its cross-border attack, Russian forces have advanced several miles towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region.
If Russia eventually seizes it, it will be the largest population centre it has taken since Bakhmut last May, after months of heavy urban warfare.
Nevertheless, the loss of Pokrovsk could have an even costlier effect.
The city, a logistical hub for the country’s military, sits at the junction of two major roads through the region. Its capture is seen as key to the Russian military prosecuting Vladimir Putin’s objective of taking the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, known as Donbas.
Russia’s military appears to have thrown resources at the effort, possibly at the expense of defending its own civilians in Kursk. As one analyst put it, Putin’s “eye of Sauron”, a reference to Lord of the Rings, has been trained on Donetsk, and particularly Pokrovsk, even as his own country is being invaded.
Our foreign affairs reporter Tom Watling has more in this report:
World order under threat ‘not seen since Cold War’, say heads of MI6 and CIA
The international world order is under threat in a way not seen since the Cold War, the heads of MI6 and the CIA have warned.
In the first joint op-ed penned by the leaders of the British and American intelligence services in their shared 77-year history, the MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore and CIA director William Burns warned that both countries now “face an unprecedented array of threats”.
Writing in the Financial Times, the intelligence leaders reflected on their decades of cooperation over the course of two world wars and in their fight against terrorism, warning: “The challenges of the past are being accelerated in the present, and compounded by technological change.”
“There is no question that the international world order – the balanced system that has led to relative peace and stability and delivered rising living standards, opportunities and prosperity – is under threat in a way we haven’t seen since the cold war,” they wrote.
World order under threat ‘not seen since Cold War’, say MI6 and CIA chiefs
Britain and US face ‘an unprecedented array of threats’, warn Sir Richard Moore and Bill Burns in unprecedented joint op-ed
Romania, Latvia report Russian drones breach airspace
Romania and Latvia are investigating instances of Russian drones breaching their airspace before being downed, officials in both countries said.
While Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to monitor the attack and residents of the southeastern Romanian counties of Tulcea and Constanta were warned to take cover, Latvia shared photos of a crashed drone in the eastern part of the country.
In Latvia, president Edgars Rinkevics posted on social media platform X that a Russian military drone had crashed in the eastern part of the country, which at one time was part of the Soviet Union.
“There is an ongoing investigation. We are in close contact with our allies,” Rinkevics wrote. “The number of such incidents is increasing along the Eastern flank of Nato and we must address them collectively.”
The Romanian defence ministry said the “radar supervision system identified and tracked the path of a drone which entered national airspace and then exited towards Ukraine.”
“From existing data, the possibility of an impact zone on national territory was identified, in an uninhabited area near the village of Periprava,” the ministry added.
Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, also writing on X, described the incidents as “a stark reminder that Russia’s aggressive actions extend beyond Ukraine“ and called for maximum support from Ukraine’s allies in the conflict.
Nato member Romania shares a 650km (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has had Russian drone fragments stray into its territory repeatedly over the past year.
Russia claims it has captured Ukrainian town in advance on Pokrovsk
Russia said its forces had taken full control of a town in eastern Ukraine as they advance on the strategically important city of Pokrovsk.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had taken the town of Novohrodivka, which lies 12km (7 miles) from Pokrovsk, an important rail and road hub for Ukrainian forces in the area. The town had a population of 14,000 before the war.
Yuri Podolyaka, an influential Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, published maps showing Russian forces attacking beyond Novohrodivka in at least two places less than 7km (4 miles) from Pokrovsk.
However yesterday evening, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military gave details of fighting throughout the Pokrovsk sector, including Novohrodivka.
It said 29 attempted Russian advances had been repelled, with seven skirmishes continuing. “Our troops are taking measures to maintain designated positions,” it said.
An interview with a Ukrainian officer broadcast last week by US-funded Radio Liberty said Ukrainian forces had abandoned Novohrodivka on the basis that it was becoming too difficult to defend.
Popular Ukrainian war blog DeepState said Russian forces had also captured the village of Nevelske, to the southeast.
Two men killed in Russian strike on Donetsk hotel, officials say
Rescue teams pulled the bodies of two men from the rubble of a hotel destroyed on Saturday evening by a Russian air strike in Donetsk, according to Ukraine's state emergency service.
