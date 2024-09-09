✕ Close Related: Ukraine’s attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

A senior Nato official has condemned Russia’s violation of Romanian and Latvian airspace with its attack drones targeting Ukraine.

Romania scrambled F-16 fighter jets to monitor the drones, which were detected in the early hours of Sunday morning, while Latvia shared photos of a crashed drone in its eastern region. Residents of the southeastern Romanian counties of Tulcea and Constanta were warned to take cover.

Mircea Geoană, Nato’s outgoing deputy secretary general and Romania’s former top diplomat, said: “While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous.”

Meanwhile, CIA director William Burns said Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk has caused Russian elites to question Vladimir Putin’s war.

Speaking in London alongside MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore, who praised the “audacious” incursion, the CIA chief said he did not see any evidence that Mr Putin’s grip on power was weakening as a result, but that “it did raise questions on the part of people we could see across the Russian elite about where is this all headed”.

He warned that Britain and the US face “an unprecedented array of threats”, citing Russia, China and the crisis in the Middle East, and warned that staying the course in resisting Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine “is more vital than ever”.