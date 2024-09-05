✕ Close Related video: Russian fighter jet downed over eastern Ukraine as oil depot set ablaze

Vladimir Putin’s forces have launched 100 deadly glide bombs in an overnight attack on Ukraine as Russia continued its relentless aerial barrage across the country, Kyiv claimed.

Glide bombs, also called KAB – the Ukrainian acronym for guided aerial bomb, are old-fashioned “iron” aerial bombs of the sort that were dropped by bombers during the Second World War.

Russia is believed to have converted hundreds of thousands of Soviet-era KABs by fitting them with GPS guidance systems and wings. The Ukrainian military did not specify where the bombs had been dropped.

The attack comes after Ukrainian husband and father Yaroslav Bazylevych lost his entire family when a Russian missile destroyed his house in the western city of Lviv on Wednesday.

Mr Bazylevych’s wife Eugenia and the couple’s three daughters, Yarya, 21, Daria, 18 and Emilia, seven, were all killed in the attack as Moscow ramped up its aerial attacks in the wake of Kyiv’s Kursk incursion.

On the same day, more than 50 Ukrainians were killed in a Russian missile strike over 500 miles away in Poltava, central-eastern Ukraine.