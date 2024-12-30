Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia vows retaliation over EU blocking state media on Telegram amid Azerbaijan crash
Moscow calls blocking of state media channels an ;act of censorship’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Russia vowed retaliation after the EU reportedly blocked its state media channels on Telegram in several countries. The disruption came as Moscow faced mounting pressure over the Azerbaijan plane crash in Kazakhstan, which killed 38 people.
The Telegram channels of Ria Novosti, Rossiya 1, Pervyi Kanal, NTV television, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta were inaccessible in France, Belgium, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands, and Italy on Sunday, reports said. Neither Telegram nor EU officials clarified the cause of the disruption.
Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, condemned the move as part of an effort to silence dissenting voices. “The systematic cleansing of all undesirable sources of information from the information space continues,” she said. Moscow has also called the disruption an “act of censorship”.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev accused Russian elements of trying to obscure the crash’s cause, alleging the plane was damaged by gunfire in Russian airspace before crashing near Aktau.
Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the crash, but avoided admitting responsibility for the incident.
Former Russian national team member killed in Ukraine war
Aleksei Bugayev, a former member of Russia’s national soccer team who played at Euro 2004, has been killed in the 34-month-old war in Ukraine, Russian media quoted his father and agent as saying yesterday.
“Unfortunately, the news about Aleksei’s death is true. It happened today,” Tass news agency quoted the player’s father Ivan Bugayev as telling the Sport24 news outlet.
RIA news agency quoted Bugayev’s agent, Anton Smirnov, as saying intense fighting had made it impossible to retrieve Bugayev’s body for burial.
Bugayev, dead at age 43, played two matches for the Russian national team in the 2004 European championship and also played for Moscow sides Torpedo and Lokomotiv as well as other provincial sides. He ended his career in 2010 at the age of 29.
In September, Bugayev was sentenced by a court in southern Russia to nine and a half years in prison on drug trafficking charges.
He later declared his intention to sign up to fight in the Ukraine war. Russian authorities actively recruit in prisons for the conflict.
Russia condemns EU over blocking of state media on Telegram
Russia has accused the European Union of censorship after its state media channels were reportedly blocked on Telegram across several EU countries.
Yesterday, channels belonging to the Ria Novosti news agency, Rossiya 1, Pervyi Kanal, NTV television, and newspapers Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta became inaccessible in nations including France, Belgium, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands, and Italy, according to reports.
Neither Telegram nor EU officials have commented on the alleged disruptions, leaving the cause unclear.
Russia criticised the move, describing it as an “act of censorship. “The systematic cleansing of all undesirable sources of information from the information space continues,” said foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova.
The EU has previously banned the distribution of Russian state media within its borders, accusing outlets like Ria Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta of spreading propaganda.
Moscow has vowed to respond to what it sees as an escalating act of suppression against its state-owned media platforms.
Azerbaijan president seeks investigation by international experts
Azerbaijan was “in favor of a group of international experts” investigating the crash, president Ilham Aliyev said.Baku had “categorically refused” Russia’s suggestion that the Interstate Aviation Committee, which oversees civil aviation in the Commonwealth of Independent States, investigate it.
“It is no secret that this organisation consists mostly of Russian officials and is headed by Russian citizens. The factors of objectivity could not be fully ensured here,” Mr Aliyev said.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media yesterday that Vladimir Putin had spoken to Mr Aliyev over the phone again but did not provide details of the conversation.
The Kremlin said a joint investigation by Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was underway at the crash site near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.
The plane was flying from Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, to Grozny when it turned towards Kazakhstan, hundreds of kilometers across the Caspian Sea from its intended destination, and crashed while making an attempt to land.
Passengers and crew who survived the crash told Azerbaijani media they heard loud noises on the aircraft as it was circling over Grozny.
Russia must admit its guilt in shooting down Azerbaijan plane, says Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan made three demands to Russia in connection with the crash that killed 38.
“First, the Russian side must apologise to Azerbaijan. Second, it must admit its guilt. Third, punish the guilty, bring them to criminal responsibility and pay compensation to the Azerbaijani state, the injured passengers and crew members,” he said.
Mr Aliyev noted that the first demand was “already fulfilled” when Russian president Vladimir Putin apologised to him on Saturday. Mr Putin called the crash a “tragic incident” though stopped short of acknowledging Moscow’s responsibility.
He said that an investigation into the crash was ongoing, and that “the final version (of events) will be known after the black boxes are opened.”
Azerbaijan's president says crashed jetliner was shot down by Russia unintentionally
Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev said yesterday that the Azerbaijani airliner that crashed last week was shot down by Russia, albeit unintentionally, and criticised Moscow for trying to “hush up” the issue for days.
“We can say with complete clarity that the plane was shot down by Russia. (...) We are not saying that it was done intentionally, but it was done,” he told Azerbaijani state television.
Mr Aliyev said that the airliner, which crashed Wednesday in Kazakhstan, was hit by fire from the ground over Russia and “rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare.”
Mr Aliyev accused Russia of trying to “hush up” the issue for several days, saying he was “upset and surprised” by versions of events put forward by Russian officials.“Unfortunately, for the first three days we heard nothing from Russia except delirious versions,” he said.
The crash killed 38 of 67 people on board. The Kremlin said that air defense systems were firing near Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, where the plane attempted to land, to deflect a Ukrainian drone strike.
Christmas on the frontline with Ukraine’s drone brigade
Christmas on the frontline with Ukraine’s drone brigade
In the forests near Kharkiv, Askold Krushelnycky speaks to soldiers spending Christmas fighting a hi-tech battle against Vladimir Putin’s forces
As Trump returns to the White House – what next for Ukraine in 2025?
As Trump returns to the White House – what next for Ukraine in 2025?
Ukraine is facing an array of issues heading into 2025, underscored by anxiety about what the re-election of Donald Trump could mean for the country’s future. Tom Watling speaks to politicians, military experts and aid workers to discover what next year could hold
Plane unintentionally shot down by Russia - President
Azerbaijan’s president has said the Azerbaijani airliner that crashed in Kazakhstan last week was shot down by Russia, albeit unintentionally.
“We can say with complete clarity that the plane was shot down by Russia. We are not saying that it was done intentionally, but it was done,” Ilham Aliyev told Azerbaijani state television.
Mr Aliyev said the aircraft was hit by fire from the ground over Russia and rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare.
He accused Russia of trying to “hush up” the issue for several days, saying he was “upset and surprised” by versions of events put forward by Russian officials.
“Unfortunately, for the first three days we heard nothing from Russia except delirious versions,” he said.
The crash near Aktau airport on Wednesday December 25 killed 38 of the 67 people on board.
Russia says it will stop gas exports to Moldova from 1 January
Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would suspend gas exports to Moldova from 1 January due to unpaid debt by Moldova, which is bracing for severe power cuts.
It said the company reserved the right to take any action, including terminating the supply contract with Moldova.
Russia supplies Moldova with about 2 billion cubic metres of gas per year, which is piped via Ukraine to the breakaway region of Transdniestria where it is used to generate cheap power that is sold to government-controlled parts of Moldova.
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean condemned the Russian decision, which is a precursor to a total shutdown of Russian gas exports via Ukraine and to Europe, where it flows further to Slovakia, Austria, Hungary and Italy, once a current transit deal with Ukraine expires on 31 December.
Moldova will be hit the hardest by the shutdown.
“This decision confirms once again the intention of the Kremlin to leave the inhabitants of the Transdniestrian region without light and heat in the middle of the winter,” Recean wrote on Facebook, accusing Russia of using energy as a political weapon.
Moscow has repeatedly dismissed those allegations.
Former Russian national football team player dies during war
Aleksei Bugayev, a former member of Russia's national soccer team who played at Euro 2004, has been killed in the 34-month-old war in Ukraine, Russian media quoted his father and agent as saying on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, the news about Aleksei's death is true. It happened today," TASS news agency quoted the player's father Ivan Bugayev as telling the Sport24 news outlet.
RIA news agency quoted Bugayev's agent, Anton Smirnov, as saying intense fighting had made it impossible to retrieve Bugayev's body for burial.
Bugayev, dead at age 43, played two matches for the Russian national team in the 2004 European championship and also played for Moscow sides Torpedo and Lokomotiv as well as other provincial sides. He ended his career in 2010 at the age of 29.
In September Bugayev was sentenced by a court in southern Russia to nine and a half years in prison on drug trafficking charges.
He later declared his intention to sign up to fight in the Ukraine war. Russian authorities actively recruit in prisons for the conflict.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments