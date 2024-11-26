Ukraine-Russia war latest: At least 23 injured in Kharkiv missile strike as Putin launches mass drone attack
Russian drone attack appears to be among largest of the war so far, as Ukraine targets oil depot
At least 23 people have been injured in missile strikes on Kharkiv and Odesa, as Vladimir Putin’s forces launched one of their largest drone attacks since invading Ukraine.
Kyiv’s military said its air defences shot down 71 of 145 drones launched by Russia at targets across Ukraine, and lost track of a further 71 drones likely due to active electronic warfare.
The latest drone attack would be on par with an overnight assault earlier this month described by Kyiv as Russia’s largest of the war, which also saw Russia use 145 drones to attack Ukraine, a significant number of which were decoys and others Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.
Separately, authorities in Kharkiv said at least 23 people had been injured and 40 buildings damaged in a missile attack, while at least 10 people were wounded in a missile strike on Odesa.
Ukraine, meanwhile, said it attacked an oil depot in Russia’s western Kaluga region, along with targets in Bryansk and Kursk.
It came as Russian state media reported that a British man fighting with the Ukrainian army had been captured in Kursk.
Ukrainian boxing icon Wladimir Klitschko has slammed American podcast host Joe Rogan for promoting Russian propaganda.
“You talk about sending American weapons to Ukraine which you believe will lead to the Third World War. Putin’s Russia is in trouble, so Putin wants to scare you and people like you. His war was supposed to last three days. It lasted three years thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of Ukrainians,” the former heavyweight champion Klitschko said on X.
His remarks come after Rogan on Friday criticised president Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with US-supplied long-range missiles, which he claimed will start a Third World War.
Mr Klitschko has also dared Rogan to invite him on for a chat.
Russia reportedly captures a Briton fighting for Ukraine
Russia’s military captured a British national fighting with Ukrainian troops who have occupied part of Russia’s Kursk region, according to reports yesterday. The Briton was identified by state news agency Tass and other media as James Scott Rhys Anderson.
Tass quoted him as saying that he had served as a signalman in the British army for four years and then joined the International Legion of Ukraine, formed early on in Russia’s nearly three-year-old war against its neighbour.
His capture would mark one of the first known cases of a Western national being captured on Russian soil while fighting for Ukraine.
The father of the man identifying himself as a 22-year-old former British signalman says his son joined the army at 17 and later served with the police before going to fight for Ukraine
Moscow bans adoption of Russian children to countries that allow gender transition
Vladimir Putin has signed a bill into law banning the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legal.
The Kremlin leader also approved legislation that outlaws the spread of material that encourages people not to have children.
The bills, which were previously approved by both houses of Russia’s parliament, follow a series of laws that have suppressed sexual minorities and bolstered so-called traditional values.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legal
Pentagon says no signs of North Korean troops inside Ukraine
The US has seen no signs of North Korean troops inside Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine or that they are heading in that direction, the Pentagon said.
Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, told a briefing that the US Department of Defense does not “have any indications that there are DPRK soldiers in Ukraine,” referring to North Korea’s official name of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“Don’t have any indications that there are DPRK soldiers in Ukraine. What we’ve said is that, you know, what we’re seeing is that they’re positioned around the Kursk region, but you know, not moving into Ukraine at the moment,” she said last night.
Europe will step up defence for Ukraine, says German minister
Europeans will step up military support for Ukraine, Germany’s defence minister pledged after talks with his British, French, Italian and Polish counterparts on how to foster defence efforts as Donald Trump is set to return to the White House.
“Our target must be to enable Ukraine to act out of a position of strength,” Boris Pistorius told reporters in Berlin after hosting a meeting of the Group of Five leading nations in European defence.
His remarks were echoed by the Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz who vowed to pledge more aid for Kyiv.
“Europe must coordinate its efforts more, it must harmonise its actions, it must aim higher, in order also to be a good partner for the United States,” he said.
“We are obliged today to say it clearly – Europe must increase its efforts when it comes to helping Ukraine but above all... when it comes to its own security. Without higher spending, without awareness in every European society of the times we are living in, everything is nothing,” he said.
The election of Mr Trump – who is sceptical of US support for Ukraine – has added pressure on Europe to step up its role in arming Kyiv should Washington, the biggest donor so far, reduce its aid.
On Thursday, Russia used a new ballistic missile in Ukraine
Explosions in Kyiv as multi-wave Russian drone attacks underway
Kyiv is under a sustained Russian drone attack, mayor Vitali Klitschko said early today.
“The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on the capital continues,” Mr Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. “Air defence forces are operating in different areas of the city. (Drones) are entering the capital from different directions.”
Witnesses described a series of explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation, reported Reuters.
Kyiv, its surrounding region and the vast majority of Ukrainian territory was under air raid alerts. In Kyiv, the air raid sirens started at around 7pm GMT.
Forget Donald Trump’s ‘secret’ peace deal and internal Washington politics, let alone the Kremlin’s machinations – the war in Ukraine has taken on its own destructive dynamic, warns Mark Almond
Five injured in drone attack as humanitarian aid distributed in Mykolaiv, governor says
Five people have been injured in a Russian drone attack while humanitarian aid was being distributed in the the village of Solonchaky, the governor of Mykolaiv has said.
Humanitarian workers and local residents were among those injured, all of whom were taken to hospital, said governor Vitalli Kim.
Two men were in a serious condition, while two men and a woman were in moderate condition, the governor said.
