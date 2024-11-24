✕ Close Related: Vladimir Putin hints at strikes on West

Vladimir Putin has hailed Russia’s “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles as he threatened to strike the West in a coded message.

The Russian leader claimed there was no way of stopping the intermediate-range “Oreshnik” ballistic missile used to strike Ukraine on Thursday.

He said last week’s attack on Dnipro was a direct response to Ukrainian forces striking Russia with US and British long-range missiles.

“There is no countermeasure to such a missile, no means of intercepting it, in the world today. And I will emphasise once again that we will continue testing this newest system,” Putin warned.

He also said: “We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

He claimed the new missile could be fitted with several conventional warheads and could be as devastating as strategic nuclear weapons.

Ukrainian air defence forces said the missile – which has a range of more than 3,400 miles and can be used to carry nuclear warheads – was fired from Russia’s Astrakhan region, on the Caspian Sea.

Despite the Kremlin’s rhetoric, Russian officials notified the United States about Thursday’s attack 30 minutes before launching the missile.