Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin hails ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic missiles as Moscow ramps up threats to West
Putin vowed to launch more intermediate-range ballistic missiles targeting Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has hailed Russia’s “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles as he threatened to strike the West in a coded message.
The Russian leader claimed there was no way of stopping the intermediate-range “Oreshnik” ballistic missile used to strike Ukraine on Thursday.
He said last week’s attack on Dnipro was a direct response to Ukrainian forces striking Russia with US and British long-range missiles.
“There is no countermeasure to such a missile, no means of intercepting it, in the world today. And I will emphasise once again that we will continue testing this newest system,” Putin warned.
He also said: “We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”
He claimed the new missile could be fitted with several conventional warheads and could be as devastating as strategic nuclear weapons.
Ukrainian air defence forces said the missile – which has a range of more than 3,400 miles and can be used to carry nuclear warheads – was fired from Russia’s Astrakhan region, on the Caspian Sea.
Despite the Kremlin’s rhetoric, Russian officials notified the United States about Thursday’s attack 30 minutes before launching the missile.
Russia removes commander in Ukraine for misleading reports, war bloggers say
Russia has removed a senior general in Ukraine for giving misleading reports about the progress of the war, Russian media has reported, as defence minister Andrei Belousov attempts to clear out poor commanders.
Russian media cited unidentified sources as saying that Colonel General Gennady Anashkin, the commander of the Southern Grouping, had been removed from his command, though there was no official confirmation.
Russian war bloggers have long complained about the command of the operation around Siversk, in eastern Donetsk, where they say that poorly supported Russian units are thrown into deadly battles for little apparent tactical gain.
“Only the lazy did not write about the problems there: overall, it took the system about two months to react properly,” Rybar, a respected pro-Russian blogger said on Telegram.
“Anashkin, was removed from office for false reports in the Seversk direction,” Rybar said. One war correspondent for Russian state television also said Anashkin had been removed from his command.
In his reports on the change of command, prominent pro-Russian war blogger Yuri Podolyaka quoted Belousov as saying that “you can make mistakes but you cannot lie”.
Erdogan to discuss Ukraine war with Nato chief
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war’s latest developments with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte during his visit to Ankara on Monday, Reuters reported, citing a Turkish official.
Turkey, a member of the Nato, condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but has also opposed Western sanctions against Moscow with which it shares defence and energy ties.
It also has provided Kyiv with military support, stating it supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
Russia says it downed dozens of Ukraine's drones overnight
Russia’s defence ministry said the country’s air defence systems destroyed 34 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 27 over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.
However, the ministry did not share more details on an earlier statement by the Kursk governor that two “Ukrainian missiles” were also destroyed over the region by defence units.
Meanwhile, explosions were reportedly heard early on Sunday in Kyiv.
The blasts sounded like air defence units at work, Reuters reported citing witnesses and Ukraine’s local media.
Ukraine shoots down 50 out of 73 drones fired by Russia in overnight attack
Ukraine’s air defence units have downed 50 out of 73 Russian drones fired overnight, including more than 10 that were targeting Kyiv, Ukraine’s military has said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as result of the attack, Kyiv’s military administration said.
“The UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were flying in different directions towards Kyiv,” said Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration. “The air raid alert in the city lasted for more than three hours.”
Reuters witnesses heard explosions in Kyiv in what sounded like air defence units in operation.
'Generals must be in the trenches,' Zelensky says
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that he supported measures to reduce bureaucracy within Ukraine’s army to “reduce the gap between a general and a soldier”.
“An officer must see a soldier. For me personally, a general who has never stepped into a trench is not a general. Despite their experience,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement.
“The generals must be in the trenches. This is that kind of war,” he said.
Mr Zelensky said he believed his Russian counterpart’s main task currently is to push Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region by January 20, referring to the date when US president-elect Donald Trump would be sworn in.
“The morale of the military personnel is the most important thing,” he said.
Zelensky calls out G20 leaders for 'weak position on war'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky criticised leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations for their “limited support” for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president called out the “weak position” against Russia of the nations participating in the latest G20 summit, held last week in Brazil.
Mr Zelensky particularly criticised Lula da Silva, the president of the host nation Brazil, for his “weak position on the war”.
“If we want good, normal relations between our nations, between our peoples, then, we should probably support people first, not aggressors, leaders of aggression in the world, like Putin, like today’s modern Russia,” the Ukrainian president said on Saturday.
“Without a clear stance from major countries – the United States, Brazil, Asian and African states – agreements with Putin will amount to mere stalling tactics and further intimidation by Russia,” he said.
Putin's main goal is to 'occupy entire Donbas', Zelensky says
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky suspects his Russian counterpart’s main objectives are to occupy the entire Donbas region and oust Ukraine’s troops from Kursk.
Currently, the majority of the Donbas is occupied by Russia.
“For Putin, the most important thing is to push us out of the Kursk region,” the Ukrainian president said.
“I am sure that he wants to push us out by January 20,” Mr Zelensky said, referring to the date US president-elect Donald Trump would be sworn in.
“It is very important for him [Putin] to demonstrate that he is in control of the situation,” he said.
US stirring crisis in Asia using Taiwan, Russia says
Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said the US was using Taiwan to provoke a crisis in Asia.
China regards the island as a part of its territory.
Mr Rudenko said Washington was strengthening military and political contacts with Taipei “under the slogan” of maintaining the status quo, adding that this was in violation of the “one China” principle.
“The goal of such obvious US interference in the region’s affairs is to provoke the People’s Republic of China and generate a crisis in Asia to suit its own selfish interests,” he told Russia’s TASS news agency.
Risk of conflict spilling into Africa is real, Zelensky says
The risk of the Ukraine conflict spilling into other parts of the world, including Africa, “is real”, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a post on X.
He claimed that Russian forces, like Wagner mercenaries, are already destabilising parts of Africa and “exploiting resources and fueling tensions”.
During my conversation with journalists from African and Latin American countries, I emphasized that Ukraine is committed to strengthening its presence in Africa. From broader diplomatic efforts to deeper economic and security partnerships, our goal is a future of shared success… pic.twitter.com/mdFoPKfALp— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2024
“Africa, with its vast resources and strategic importance, remains a key target for Russian exploitation,” the president said on the sidelines of an international summit on food security. “If Russia escapes this war without fair and just consequences, it will embolden them to repeat their actions elsewhere.”
“Whether through natural resources, financial gain, or political influence, the continent’s size and numerous nations make it a critical focus of Russia’s destabilizing agenda,” Mr Zelensky said.
