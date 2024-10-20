Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukrainian drones wound Russian firefighters as G7 ministers pledge support
Ukraine launches series of drones targeting Moscow and western Russia
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Ukraine launched a series of drones targeting Moscow and western Russia, regional officials said today, adding that there was no significant damage.
Four firefighters in an industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region however, received minor shrapnel wounds from a drone attack. Regional governor Gleb Nikitin said on the Telegram messaging app they were given “necessary medical care”.
Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said Russia’s air-defence units destroyed at least one drone flying towards Moscow.
Meanwhile, defence ministers of the G7 countries pledged “unwavering support” for Ukraine.
“We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term,” in its conflict with Russia, the ministers said after their meeting in Naples.
The statement added that they supported Ukraine’s “irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership”.
It comes as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a statement that Russian Navy ships had transferred 1,500 North Korean special operation forces to the Russian port city of Vladivostok earlier this month.
French foreign minister says Russian victory over Ukraine would bring 'chaos’
French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said a Russian victory over Ukraine would “precipitate the international order towards chaos” on Saturday.
He was in Kyiv for a visit on 19 October to reaffirm France’s support for Ukraine.“A Russian victory would consecrate the law of the strongest and precipitate the international order towards chaos,” Mr Barrot said, standing alongside his counterpart Andrii Sybiha.
On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s victory plan, Mr Barrot said: “We support the victory plan because we have been alongside Ukraine for nearly 1,000 days.”
Mr Zelensky unveiled a five-point victory plan earlier this week, underscoring the test of allegiance facing Kyiv’s allies, declaring: “This plan doesn’t depend on Russian will, only on the will of our partners.”
Russian airstrikes injure 17 in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih city
Russia launched major air strikes on Ukraine overnight, targeting Kyiv and the western region of Lviv. At least 17 have been injured, including a rescue worker in the city of Kryvyi Rih in the eastern part of the country, officials said.
Ukraine’s interior ministry said on Telegram that Russia’s strikes also targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih, some 400 km southeast of Kyiv, injuring 17, including a rescue worker. Eight of the wounded were hospitalised.
A city administration building in Kryvyi Rih was left partially destroyed while multiple residential buildings and cars were damaged. A fire also damaged emergency services equipment.
Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app that around 10 drones were destroyed near the city. They added that there were no reports of destruction or injuries.
Ukraine’s capital saw two air alerts during the night, lasting about three hours in total.
Ukrainian drone strike targets major Russian explosive manufacturer and Moscow
Ukraine drone strikes targeted Moscow and the Ya M Sverdlov State Owned Enterprise in Dzerzhinsk city, Nizhny Novgorod region overnight, regional officials and Russian Telegram channels reported on Sunday.
The explosive manufacturer plant in Dzerzhinsk is one of the largest used by Russian forces in the war in Ukraine, and is subject to sanctions by the United States and the European Union.
Russian air defence units downed 110 Ukrainian drones over Russia, including one over Moscow, said the defence ministry. It added that eight Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Nizhny Novgorod.
Four firefighters received minor shrapnel wounds from a drone attack on an industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk city, the regional governor said.
Video published by Ukraine purports to show North Korean soldiers in Russia
A video purporting to show dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues and gear aims to intimidate Ukrainian forces and marks a new chapter in the 2 1/2-year war with the introduction of another country into the battlefield, Ukrainian officials said.
Video published by Ukraine purports to show North Korean soldiers in Russia
A Ukrainian government official says a video showing dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues and gear aims to intimidate Ukrainian forces
Everything we know about North Korean troops joining Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The US and its allies have raised the alarm after Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that North Korea was sending thousands of soldiers to help Russia in its war in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president claimed on Thursday that his government had intelligence that nearly 10,000 soldiers from North Korea were being prepared to join the Russian forces fighting in his country.
Mr Zelensky made the claim, without offering further details, a day after US deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell said Washington and its allies were concerned by North Korea’s military support for Russia.
“From our intelligence, we’ve got information that North Korea sent tactical personnel and officers to Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky told reporters at the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
“They are preparing on their land 10,000 soldiers, but they didn’t move them already to Ukraine or to Russia.”
Mr Zelensky warned that any third country wading into the conflict, in this case North Korea, would be “the first step to a world war”.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports...
Everything we know about North Korean troops joining Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky claims North Korea is preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russian military, calling it the ‘first step to a world war’
Russia returns 500 dead soldiers to Ukraine as world leaders mull next steps
Russia on Friday returned to Ukraine the bodies of 501 soldiers, Ukrainian authorities said, in what appeared to be the biggest repatriation of war dead since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Most of the soldiers were killed in action in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, mostly around the city of Avdiivka that Russian forces captured in February after a long and grueling battle, Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.
Law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims, who will then be handed to family members for burial, it said.
Read the full report:
Russia returns 500 dead soldiers to Ukraine as world leaders mull next steps
Russia has returned to Ukraine the bodies of 501 soldiers in what appears to be the biggest repatriation of war dead since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022
Ukrainian drone attack wounds four firefighters in Russia’s Dzerzhinsk
Four firefighters in an industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region received minor shrapnel wounds from a Ukrainian drone attack, the region’s governor said on Sunday.
“They were given the necessary medical care, everyone was sent home,” Gleb Nikitin said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Russian RIA agency reported that Russian air defence systems destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, including eight over Nizhny Novgorod region, some 400 km east of Moscow.
In pictures: Ukrainian POWs reunite with their families
France vows support for Ukraine's plan to end Russian invasion
French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot pledged his support for Ukraine’s plan for ending the 2 1/2-year war with Russia, telling reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he will work with Ukrainian officials to secure other nations’ backing for the proposal.
Unveiled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week, Kyiv’s so-called “victory plan” hopes to compel Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine through negotiations.
The proposal is being considered by Ukraine’s Western partners, whose help is vital for Kyiv to resist its bigger neighbor. A key element would be a formal invitation into NATO, which Western backers have been reluctant to consider until after the war ends.
France vows support for Ukraine's plan to end Russian invasion
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has pledged his support for Ukraine’s plan for ending the 2 1/2-year war with Russia He told reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he will work with Ukrainian officials to secure other nations’ backing for the proposal
G7 defence ministers pledge ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine
Defence ministers of the G7 countries have pledged “unwavering support” for Ukraine in a statement on Saturday.
“We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term,” in its conflict with Russia, the ministers said after their meeting in Naples.
The statement added that they supported Ukraine’s “irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments