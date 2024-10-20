✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Ukraine launched a series of drones targeting Moscow and western Russia, regional officials said today, adding that there was no significant damage.

Four firefighters in an industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region however, received minor shrapnel wounds from a drone attack. Regional governor Gleb Nikitin said on the Telegram messaging app they were given “necessary medical care”.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said Russia’s air-defence units destroyed at least one drone flying towards Moscow.

Meanwhile, defence ministers of the G7 countries pledged “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

“We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term,” in its conflict with Russia, the ministers said after their meeting in Naples.

The statement added that they supported Ukraine’s “irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership”.

It comes as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a statement that Russian Navy ships had transferred 1,500 North Korean special operation forces to the Russian port city of Vladivostok earlier this month.