Volodymyr Zelensky said his spy agency has information that 10,000 troops from North Korea are being readied to join Russian forces fighting in Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“From our intelligence we’ve got information that North Korea sent tactical personnel and officers to Ukraine,” he said at Nato headquarters. “They are preparing on their land 10,000 soldiers, but they didn’t move them already to Ukraine or to Russia.”

A third nation wading into the hostilities would be “the first step to a world war”, Mr Zelensky said. Mr Zelensky is seeking to persuade EU officials and Nato members to back his “victory plan” to end Russia’s war as he attended two crucial meetings in Brussels.

On the frontline, Ukrainian forces repelled 36 of 45 ground attacks near the strategic city of Kurakhove over the past 24 hours and nine clashes were still going on, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said.

Russian forces claim to have taken control of the village of Maksymilianivka, less than 10km (6 miles) from Kurakhove in Donetsk.