Ukraine-Russia war latest: North Korea suffering ‘significant losses’ amid claims they shot Putin’s own men
Kyiv says at least 30 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Kursk
North Korean troops fighting inside Russia’s Kursk region have suffered “significant” troop losses, the US said, supporting reports from Ukrainian intelligence.
A White House official said North Korean troops were being moved forward to the frontline, having previously operated deeper inside Russian territory.
“We do believe that they have suffered some significant losses, killed and wounded, but it’s difficult for me to put an actual number on it. I would say, certainly in the realm of dozens, several dozens,” national security communications adviser John Kirby said.
His comments support claims by Ukraine’s military spy agency that at least 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded over the weekend, the first report of North Korean losses in the Ukraine war.
Earlier, the agency said Russian soldiers have been killed by North Korean troops in instances of friendly fire while fighting in Kursk.
The HUR said a group of North Korean soldiers opened fire on and killed eight members of the Chechen Akhmat unit fighting for Russia.
Ukrainian intelligence officials earlier said around 200 Russian and North Korean soldiers were estimated to have been killed while fighting in combined units against Ukrainian forces.
North Korean forces were first sighted in the Kursk region in October and there have been sporadic claims of clashes and casualties since then, though no tallies have been reported.
Ukraine estimates there are 11,000 North Koreans in total operating in Russia near the frontline.
Starmer urges Western allies to send more support to Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer has said Western allies must double down support for Ukraine, as the war enters its third winter since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.
Speaking in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, at a meeting on military investment, Sir Starmer noted what ‘little regard’ Russian leaders have shown for human life.
Sir Starmer noted that Russia remains able to ‘backfill its military capability’ in ways that Kyiv’s forces cannot without western aid.
Back in September, the BBC reported that more than 70,000 people in the Russian military had already died fighting in Ukraine.
Ukraine reports North Korean losses in combat in Kursk region
At least 30 soldiers of North Korean units fighting for Russia have been killed or wounded around several villages on the front in Russia’s Kursk region over the weekend, Ukraine’s HUR military spy agency said.
This marks the first official confirmation of North Korean losses in the Ukraine war. The casualties occurred around the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba and Martynovka in the Kursk region but the Ukrainian officials have not shared evidence yet.
“Due to the losses, the assault groups are being replenished with fresh personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, to continue active combat operations in Kursk region,” the Ukrainian agency wrote.
Kyiv first said North Korean forces turned up in Kursk region in October and later reported unspecified clashes and casualties. It estimates there are 11,000 North Koreans in total, adding to a force of tens of thousands of Russians.
