Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv make gains with new incursion into Russia as Putin’s troops caught off guard
Russian military bloggers say new Kursk attack came 'like a bolt from the blue’
Ukraine has launched a new assault inside Russia’s Kursk oblast, expanding its incursion into Russian territory by as much as 5km.
Kyiv’s new incursion came on the six-month anniversary of its first attack inside Kursk, with one Russian military blogger describing the surprise attack as coming “like a bolt from the blue”.
The incursion was also reported by the Russian ministry of defence, which said Ukrainian troops and armoured vehicles had launched several waves of attacks near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.
Kyiv's forces launched a “new series of battalion-sized mechanised assaults in Kursk Oblast and advanced up to five kilometres behind Russian lines southeast of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast,” the Institute for the Study of War said.
Without directly referring to the new attack, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his overnight address that the incursion "brought the war home for Russians so that they might feel just what war is. And they are feeling it."
Meanwhile, the first batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets arrived in Ukraine, French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu announced yesterday.
The fourth-generation jets have been modified to focus on air-to-ground combat, reportedly so they can fire French and British long-range missiles at Russian targets.
Moscow claims its troops have repelled new Ukraine offensive in Kursk region
Russia's defence ministry said its troops repelled a new Ukrainian counteroffensive in Russia's western Kursk region yesterday.
Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian troops and armoured vehicles launched eight waves of attacks near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.
The Institute for the Study of War cited Russian military bloggers as saying the new Ukrainian incursion advanced as much as 5km into Kursk.
"As of 2100 (1800 GMT), units of the North group of forces have thwarted an attempted counterattack by the Ukrainian armed forces aimed at the settlements of Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Ulanok," the ministry said on Telegram.
The settlements were under Russian control, the ministry said. It claimed that the Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses, including more than 200 servicemen and dozens of vehicles.
Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied the reports of a new incursion.
Ukraine advances 5km in new incursion into Russia's Kursk
Ukrainian forces have launched a new assault inside Russia’s Kursk oblast, expanding its incursion into Russian territory further.
Kyiv’s new incursion comes on the six-month anniversary of its first attack inside Kursk territory.
The incursion was reported by the Russian ministry of defence, which said the Ukrainian troops and armoured vehicles had launched several waves of attacks near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.
The troops launched a “new series of battalion-sized mechanised assaults in Kursk Oblast and advanced up to five kilometres behind Russian lines southeast of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast,” the Institute for the Study of War said.
It cited Russian military bloggers who said that the Ukrainian forces attacked with 30 to 50 armoured vehicles.
Ukrainian children forcibly taken from their families brought home
At least eight Ukrainian children captured from their families by officials in the Russia-annexed and controlled Crimea peninsula and placed in state orphanages have now returned home, a senior Ukrainian official said.
Darina Zarivna, an adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said the children had been seized while receiving treatment in hospital and were rescued as part of the Bring Kids Back programme.
The kids have been subjected to bullying in an orphanage and forced to take part in pro-Russian patriotism exercises and made to handle weapons and prepare for war, she said.
"Their story is an example of the systemic harshness of the occupiers. They were forcibly taken from their mothers during a hospital stay and (the mothers) were obliged under threat to turn them over to an orphanage," Ms Zarivna wrote on Telegram.
"All this is a part of Russian policy aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity.”
It is not immediately clear how the children were rescued or where they were now.
Zelensky to lead Ukraine's delegation at Munich Security Conference, JD Vance to attend
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will lead Ukraine's delegation at the Munich Security Conference next week, officials in Kyiv said.
The talks will be attended by the US vice president JD Vance and Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said yesterday.
Previously a regular summit for global international security discussions, the Munich summit has gained new significance amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and other challenges.
Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told The Associated Press the Ukrainian delegation will present the country's position on ending the war and their views on how "a long and lasting peace" can be achieved.
"It's necessary that the leaders and the experts in politics who will be in Munich realise that this is momentum," he said about Ukraine's message for the event.
"That we are very near to really ending this war by a just and lasting peace, but (it's) necessary to be together – not to give Russia an opportunity to divide the world, to divide partners."
