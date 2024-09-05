✕ Close Related video: Russian fighter jet downed over eastern Ukraine as oil depot set ablaze

A Ukrainian husband and father has lost his entire family after a Russian missile destroyed his house in the western city of Lviv.

Yaroslav Bazylevych’s wife Eugenia and the couple’s three daughters, Yarya, 21, Daria, 18 and Emilia, seven, were all killed on Wednesday morning. They were among seven in total that were killed during the aerial assault on Lviv. Yesterday, more than 50 Ukrainians were killed in a Russian missile strike on Poltava in central-east Ukraine.

Photos published online showed Yaroslav watching helplessly as one of his daughters was taken away in a body bag. His face, meanwhile, was caked in blood, while a plaster was fixed above his left eye. His left hand was also bandaged.

Other photos showed fellow residents trying in vain to comfort Yaroslav and calm him down.

The story has shocked a nation already used to continual tragedy, with hundreds of people issuing messages of grief on social media.

“Russia is eliminating Ukrainians by (killing off) entire families,” local mayor Andriy Sadovyi said via social media, referencing Yaroslav’s story. “The Russians are killing our children, our future.”