Ukraine-Russia war live: Moscow’s wartime toll hits grim milestone while massive drone attack injures five in Kyiv
UK defence ministry and US think tank claim over a million Russian soldiers killed or injured in conflict so far
Nearly one million Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in the Ukraine war, according to the British defence ministry and an American think tank.
The defence ministry says over a million Russian soldiers have died or suffered injuries during the war, which started on 24 February 2022. The estimates align with a study by the American think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
The think tank estimates Russian deaths at around 250,000 and total casualties, including the wounded, at nearly 950,000, the Guardian reported. The Ukrainian death toll it puts at between 60,000 and 100,000 and total casualties up to 400,000.
In continuing hostilities, an overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed five civilians, sparked fires in residential areas and damaged an entrance to a metro station, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.
Ukraine uses metro stations as bomb shelters during Russian attacks.
Pictures: Russia launches massive drone attack on Kyiv
Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures five, sparks fires, Ukraine says
An overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv injured at least five civilians, sparked fires in residential areas and damaged an entrance to a metro station, Ukrainian authorities said this morning.
Metro stations are used as bomb shelters in Ukraine during Russian attacks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments