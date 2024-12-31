Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow and Kyiv exchange hundreds of prisoners as Biden approves $6bn aid
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the return of 189 POWs as ‘very good news’
Ukraine and Russia carried out a new exchange of prisoners of war on Monday, with Kyiv bringing home 189 former captives.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United Arab Emirates and other partners for facilitating the swap.
“The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for each of us. And today is one of such days: our team managed to bring 189 Ukrainians home,” Mr Zelensky said.
Russia’s defence ministry said that 150 Russian soldiers were freed from captivity as part of the exchange in which each side released 150 people.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has announced almost $6bn in military and budget aid for Ukraine before president-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.
“I’ve directed my administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” Mr Biden said in a statement.
“At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office.”
This includes $2.5bn more in weapons and $3.4bn in economic assistance to help pay for other government services.
