Independent
US election
Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow and Kyiv exchange hundreds of prisoners as Biden approves $6bn aid

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the return of 189 POWs as ‘very good news’

Barney Davis,Namita Singh,Tom Watling ,Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 30 December 2024 23:03 EST
Zelensky says Ukraine could temporarily cede territory in exchange for Nato membership

Ukraine and Russia carried out a new exchange of prisoners of war on Monday, with Kyiv bringing home 189 former captives.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United Arab Emirates and other partners for facilitating the swap.

“The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for each of us. And today is one of such days: our team managed to bring 189 Ukrainians home,” Mr Zelensky said.

Russia’s defence ministry said that 150 Russian soldiers were freed from captivity as part of the exchange in which each side released 150 people.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has announced almost $6bn in military and budget aid for Ukraine before president-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

“I’ve directed my administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office.”

North Korea's Kim vows the toughest anti-US policy before Trump takes office

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he will implement the “toughest” anti-U.S. policy, less than a month before Donald Trump takes office as U.S. president

Tom Watling31 December 2024 04:03

Hundreds of soldiers freed in the latest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war in the latest such swap that saw the release of hundreds of captives and was brokered with the help of the United Arab Emirates, officials said Monday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 189 Ukrainian prisoners, including military personnel, border guards and national guards — along with two civilians — were freed. He thanked the UAE for helping negotiate the exchange.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 150 Russian soldiers were freed from captivity as part of the exchange in which each side released 150 people.

Read more here:

- AP

Maroosha Muzaffar31 December 2024 03:30

Biden announces almost $6bn in military and budget aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced almost $6bn in military and budget aid for Ukraine before president-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

“I’ve directed my administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office.”

This includes $2.5bn more in weapons and $3.4bn in economic assistance to help pay for other government services.

Maroosha Muzaffar31 December 2024 03:25

If the West gives an inch on Ukraine, Putin will take a mile

Editorial: If the last 25 years have taught us anything, it is exactly who the Russian president is – and what he is capable of

Tom Watling31 December 2024 03:01

The Russian glide bombs changing the face of the war in Ukraine

Winged explosives weighing up to 1,500 kilograms – and nicknamed the ‘building destroyer’ – have had a devastating impact wherever they have been used, writes Tom Watling. Kyiv is battling them as best it can but needs Western allies to step up and provide more weapons, air defences and ammunition

Tom Watling31 December 2024 02:05

Behind enemy lines: Ukraine’s deadly assassins have terrorised Russia

Ukraine’s security service spy chief says they have killed ‘very many’ Russian conspirators

Tom Watling31 December 2024 01:03

Finnish investigators find anchor drag mark on the Baltic seabed following cable damage

Finnish investigators probing the damage to a Baltic Sea power cable and several data cables say they have found an anchor drag mark on the seabed, apparently from a Russia-linked vessel that has already been seized for investigation

Tom Watling30 December 2024 23:02

Catholic priest in Belarus sentenced to 11 years as crackdown on dissent continues

A Catholic priest in Belarus has been convicted on charges of high treason for criticizing the government and handed an 11-year sentence, in the first case of politically-driven charges against Catholic clergy since Belarus became independent in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union

Tom Watling30 December 2024 22:03

Sweden is searching for cemetery space that it hopes it never needs

It comes after Sweden’s decision to join NATO and tensions with Russia in the Baltic Sea region

Tom Watling30 December 2024 21:05

Nato cannot defend Europe from Russia without the US, warn leaders

Leaders of Finland, Latvia and Estonia tell The Independent that Ukraine’s victory over Russia is vital to the defence of a poorly armed Europe

Tom Watling30 December 2024 20:02

