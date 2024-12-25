Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia latest: Moscow cargo ship with Syria ties sinks as North Korean troop casualties ‘exceed 3,000’

Zelensky warns of greater military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, including sending more troops and military equipment

Namita Singh,Tom Watling ,Albert Toth
Tuesday 24 December 2024 22:20 EST
Comments
Zelensky says Ukraine could temporarily cede territory in exchange for Nato membership

A Russian cargo ship that Kyiv says was intended to collect weapons from military bases in Syria has sunk on route in the Mediterranean Sea.

Officials in Moscow said two crew members are missing after an engine room explosion sank the Ursa Major between Spain and Algeria. Fourteen other crew were rescued and taken to Spain.

The vessel left the Russian port city of St Petersburg on 11 December, according to ship tracking data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). It was last seen sending a signal at 10.04pm GMT on Monday between Algeria and Spain.

Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed on Monday that the ship had been sent to Syria to remove weapons and military materiel after the fall of Moscow-backed Bashar Al-Assad.

It comes as the North Korean troops killed and injured while fighting alongside Russian forces have surpassed 3,000, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as he warned about greater military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

“There are risks of North Korea sending additional soldiers and military equipment to the Russian army, and we will have tangible responses to this,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram yesterday.

Russian missile strike kills one, injures 15 in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

A ballistic missile struck an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih yesterday, killing one person and injuring 15, four of them seriously, officials said.

Ukrainian officials denounced the Christmas Eve attack on the city, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown.

“The monsters landed a direct hit on a four-storey residential block with 32 apartments,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine 24 December 2024
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine 24 December 2024 (Reuters)
Rescuers evacuate a local resident from a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack
Rescuers evacuate a local resident from a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack (Reuters)
Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih
Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih (Reuters)

One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Mr Vilkul later said that a woman had been rescued and taken to a hospital after spending four hours covered in rubble.

“While other countries of the world are celebrating Christmas, Ukrainians are continuing to suffer from endless Russian attacks,” Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Governor Lysak posted photographs of rescuers trawling through a large pile of rubble, recovering a person covered in dust and loading them into an ambulance.

Namita Singh25 December 2024 03:15

Update: One dead and 11 injured in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown

One person was killed and 11 were wounded by a ballistic missile strike on an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, local officials said on Tuesday, and Kyiv condemned the Christmas eve attack.

“The monsters landed a direct hit on a four-storey residential block with 32 apartments,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote on Telegram.

One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

“While other countries of the world are celebrating Christmas, Ukrainians are continuing to suffer from endless Russian attacks,” Ukraine‘s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Governor Lysak posted photographs of rescuers trawling through a large pile of rubble, recovering a person covered in dust and loading them into an ambulance.

“There may still be people under the rubble,” he wrote shortly before 18:00 local time (1600 GMT), more than two hours after the strike.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is a steelmaking city with a pre-war population of more than 600,000.

Its southern outskirts lie about 40 miles (65 km) from the nearest Russian-occupied territory, and it has regularly been the target of Russian missile attacks throughout the war.

Tom Watling24 December 2024 16:45

