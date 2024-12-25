Ukraine-Russia latest: Moscow cargo ship with Syria ties sinks as North Korean troop casualties ‘exceed 3,000’
Zelensky warns of greater military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, including sending more troops and military equipment
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A Russian cargo ship that Kyiv says was intended to collect weapons from military bases in Syria has sunk on route in the Mediterranean Sea.
Officials in Moscow said two crew members are missing after an engine room explosion sank the Ursa Major between Spain and Algeria. Fourteen other crew were rescued and taken to Spain.
The vessel left the Russian port city of St Petersburg on 11 December, according to ship tracking data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). It was last seen sending a signal at 10.04pm GMT on Monday between Algeria and Spain.
Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed on Monday that the ship had been sent to Syria to remove weapons and military materiel after the fall of Moscow-backed Bashar Al-Assad.
It comes as the North Korean troops killed and injured while fighting alongside Russian forces have surpassed 3,000, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as he warned about greater military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.
“There are risks of North Korea sending additional soldiers and military equipment to the Russian army, and we will have tangible responses to this,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram yesterday.
Russian missile strike kills one, injures 15 in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih
A ballistic missile struck an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih yesterday, killing one person and injuring 15, four of them seriously, officials said.
Ukrainian officials denounced the Christmas Eve attack on the city, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown.
“The monsters landed a direct hit on a four-storey residential block with 32 apartments,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote on Telegram.
One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.
Mr Vilkul later said that a woman had been rescued and taken to a hospital after spending four hours covered in rubble.
“While other countries of the world are celebrating Christmas, Ukrainians are continuing to suffer from endless Russian attacks,” Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.
Governor Lysak posted photographs of rescuers trawling through a large pile of rubble, recovering a person covered in dust and loading them into an ambulance.
Kim Jong Un ‘personally overseeing’ North Korean training for Ukraine amid reports of heavy losses
Kim Jong Un ‘personally overseeing’ North Korean training for Ukraine amid losses
Pyongyang claimed on Thursday that its alliance with Russia was ‘normal’ and ‘very effective’, despite international alarm about the deployment of North Korean troops to the war in Ukraine
Warning North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia ‘in months’
Warning North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia ‘in months’
Kim Jong Un vowed his country would ‘invariably support’ Russia’s war in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin: Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin: I am ready to talk to Trump over Ukraine
The Russian president told one reporter he was ready to meet Donald Trump, who he said he had not spoken to for years
Ukraine strikes in heart of Russia with drone attack 1,000km beyond frontline
Ukraine strikes in heart of Russia with drone attack 1,000km beyond frontline
Russian authorities said the attacks damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan
British army tests ‘game-changing’ weapon in the war against drones
British army tests ‘game-changing’ weapon in the war against drones
Weapons such as surface-to-air missiles can cost many times more than the drones they are trying to shoot down
North Korea suffers 1,100 casualties fighting for Russia, South Korea says
North Korea suffers 1,100 casualties fighting for Russia, South Korea says
South Korea says Pyongyang has expressed intention of providing Russia with suicide drones
Watch: Russian ship sinks after mysterious explosion
Watch: Russian ship sinks after mysterious explosion.
Footage shows a Russian vessel moments before it sank, having reportedly experienced an explosion in the engine room. The ship was filmed tilting dangerously to one side as it drifted through the Mediterranean. Its last signal came at 10.04 pm GMT on 23 December. Ursa Major - the name of the cargo ship - had a history of transporting heavy military equipment and was under sanctions. The vessel sank between Spain and Algeria. Two sailors died and 14 were rescued by Spanish forces. An investigation has been launched to discover why the vessel sank.
Nato cannot defend Europe from Russia without the US, warn alliance’s frontline leaders
Nato cannot defend Europe from Russia without the US, warns Baltic leaders
Leaders of Finland, Latvia and Estonia tell The Independent that Ukraine’s victory over Russia is vital to the defence of a poorly armed Europe
Update: One dead and 11 injured in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown
One person was killed and 11 were wounded by a ballistic missile strike on an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, local officials said on Tuesday, and Kyiv condemned the Christmas eve attack.
“The monsters landed a direct hit on a four-storey residential block with 32 apartments,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote on Telegram.
One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.
“While other countries of the world are celebrating Christmas, Ukrainians are continuing to suffer from endless Russian attacks,” Ukraine‘s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.
Governor Lysak posted photographs of rescuers trawling through a large pile of rubble, recovering a person covered in dust and loading them into an ambulance.
“There may still be people under the rubble,” he wrote shortly before 18:00 local time (1600 GMT), more than two hours after the strike.
Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is a steelmaking city with a pre-war population of more than 600,000.
Its southern outskirts lie about 40 miles (65 km) from the nearest Russian-occupied territory, and it has regularly been the target of Russian missile attacks throughout the war.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments