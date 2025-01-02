Ukraine-Russia war latest: Two dead after Putin launches New Year’s Day drone attack on Kyiv
Drone attack comes as third anniversary of the war approaches
Russia has launched a major drone attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on New Year’s Day that has killed two people and injured at least six others.
More than 100 drones targeted the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the rest of the world was celebrating the arrival of 2025.
At least six people including a pregnant woman were among the injured, city officials said.
The attack comes amid concerns over the direction of the war, which is set to reach its third anniversary in February.
In his New Year’s message, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said he had no doubt incoming US president Donald Trump was capable of achieving peace.
The president-elect has boasted that he would be able to end the war “within 24 hours” of returning to office after his victory in the US elections in November.
Mr Zelensky thanked the current US administration for providing a wide array of critical military equipment, including 39 multiple-launch rocket systems, 301 Howitzer artillery weapons and over 300 million units of ammunition, as he recalled conversations with outgoing president Joe Biden and “everyone who supports us in the United States”.
The stoppage of gas transit through Ukraine will have “drastic” impact on European Union countries but not on Russia, Slovak prime minister Robert Fico said yesterday.
The pro-Russian Slovak leader has repeatedly warned that the end of transit would cost Slovakia hundreds of millions of euros in lost transit revenue and higher fees for the import of other gas, and argued it would also lead to a rise in gas and electricity prices in Europe.
Russian gas is no longer flowing to EU states through Ukraine following the expiration of a five-year deal, closing an energy route that has existed since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the move means Russia can no longer “earn billions on our blood”.
His energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, confirmed on Wednesday morning that Kyiv had stopped the gas flows “in the interest of national security”.
“This is a historic event,” he wrote on the social media platform Telegram. “Russia is losing markets and will incur financial losses.”
The deal had allowed for Russian gas to travel through Ukraine’s pipeline networks into European countries, primarily Hungary, Slovakia and Austria.
Putin orders Russian government and top bank to develop AI cooperation with China
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia’s government and the country’s biggest bank, Sberbank, to build cooperation with China in artificial intelligence.
Putin’s instructions were published on the Kremlin’s website yesterday, three weeks after he announced that Russia would team up with BRICS partners and other countries to develop AI.
He told the government and Sberbank, which is spearheading Russia’s AI efforts, to “ensure further co-operation with the People’s Republic of China in technological research and development in the field of artificial intelligence”.
Western sanctions intended to restrict Moscow’s access to the technologies it needs to sustain its war against Ukraine have resulted in the world’s major producers of microchips halting exports to Russia, severely limiting its AI ambitions.
Sberbank CEO German Gref acknowledged in 2023 that graphics processing units (GPUs), the microchips that underpin AI development, were the trickiest hardware for Russia to replace.
By the time February 2025 arrives, marking three years since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the situation on the front line could look very different.
Currently, Russian forces are advancing in the east, slowly but surely, and they are shrinking Ukraine’s partial hold of the border region of Kursk.
That the Russians haven’t been more successful is a testament, above all else, to the resilience of Ukraine’s troops on the ground, many of whom have been fighting continuously for years. Dysfunction in the Russian military, with Mr Putin as its de facto commander-in-chief, is another.
Zelensky thanks Ukrainian people in New Year’s address
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Ukrainian people and soldiers for their steadfastness in a New Year’s address, as the war approaches its fourth year.
He wrote on X: “Today, I address all those who value Ukraine, cherish their state, and lovingly call it ‘Mine’.
“Those who cannot imagine themselves without Ukraine, no matter where they are. All those who have been fighting for it – so steadfastly and so bravely – for more than 1,000 days. This is you – our people. Ukrainians – men and women.
“To all of whom I am grateful to for this year, 2024. Our people who endure all difficulties with dignity. People for whom being citizens of Ukraine is a source of pride.
“For me, it is an honor to be the President of such people – Ukrainians who prove that no cruise missile can defeat a nation that has wings.”
The first day of the new year came with bad tidings for energy consumers, both in Britain and across Europe. Here, the cap set by the regulator, Ofgem, for the price of domestic gas has been raised for the second time this winter. On the other side of Europe, Ukraine ended the transit of Russian gas across its territory, forcing several EU countries to turn to imports of more expensive liquefied natural gas.
Together, these measures mean that for many millions of users the price of gas will be going up – again.
Ukraine’s decision not to renew transit arrangements that have been in place since 1991, effectively brings to an end an era of relatively cheap Russian gas for Europe – and not before time.
Indeed, it almost beggars belief that, nearly three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian gas was still being piped to several EU countries, including Austria and Slovakia, and that – despite all the sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s allies with a view to harming the Russian economy – pre-war contracts were being honoured on all sides as though nothing had happened.
War in Ukraine: A snapshot of 2024 military warfare
Russian forces in 2024 advanced in Ukraine at the fastest rate since 2022, the war’s first year, and control about a fifth of the country. But the gains have come at the cost of heavy, though undisclosed, losses in men and equipment.
In 2024, Russia was invaded for the first time since the Second World War as Ukraine grabbed a slice of its western Kursk region in a surprise counter-attack on 6 August.
Russia has yet to eject Ukrainian forces from Kursk despite bringing in more than 10,000 troops from its ally North Korea, according to Ukrainian, South Korean and US assessments. Russia has neither confirmed nor denied their presence.
“To sustain even the very slow advance in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to ignore the months-long occupation of part of its own territory by Ukrainian forces,” British security expert Ruth Deyermond said.
“Taking a ‘nothing to see here’ attitude to the loss of its own land is not what great powers do, particularly one so preoccupied with the idea of state sovereignty.”
Deyermond, in a long thread posted on X, suggested Putin’s efforts to portray Russia as a leading world power were also undermined by the toppling of its chief Middle East ally, former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, and its increasing dependence on China.
Mr Putin, the longest-serving ruler of Russia since Josef Stalin, said on 19 December that under his leadership the country had moved back from “the edge of the abyss” and rebuffed threats to its sovereignty.
With hindsight, he said, he should not have waited until February 2022 before launching his “special military operation” in Ukraine, the term he still uses for the full-scale invasion of Russia’s neighbour.
