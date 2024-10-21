✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Russian firefighters have been injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a major explosives factory and an airfield deep inside Russia.

At least four firefighters were injured in the attack on an industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region and received shrapnel wounds.

The explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk is 900km deep inside Russia and is one of the largest used by Russian forces in the war, as well as being a target for US sanctions.

Details of the attack emerged as Ukraine released a video purporting to show dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues.

The video confirms Russia’s deployment of troops sent by Pyongyang into the conflict, Ukrainian officials said. In the video, North Korean soldiers are seen standing in line to pick up bags, clothes and other apparel from Russian servicemen.

“We received this video from our own sources. We cannot provide additional verification from the sources who provided it to us due to security concerns,” said Ihor Solovey, the head of Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security.