Ukraine-Russia latest: Zelensky welcomes diplomatic end to Putin’s war and hints at role for foreign troops
Zelensky says Ukraine wants an end to Putin’s war ‘more than anyone else’
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to a diplomatic end to the almost three-year war with Russia and a potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.
"Ukraine wants this war to end more than anyone else. No doubt, a diplomatic resolution would save more lives. We do seek it," Mr Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv yesterday.
On the deployment of Western troops inside Ukraine, he said: “A troop contingent from one country or another could be present in Ukraine for as long as it isn’t part of Nato. But for that we need to have a clear understanding of when Ukraine becomes an EU member and when a Nato member.”
His remarks come just a day after he said around 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war and that there had been 370,000 wounded soldiers, revealing a rare tally of war dead.
A day earlier, US president-elect Trump had claimed Kyiv had lost some 400,000 soldiers and that "Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the fall of the Assad regime in Syria was also a 'humiliation for Russia’
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK Government has “long hoped” to see Bashar Assad gone, telling MPs: “We welcome the opportunity this brings the people of Syria.
“Assad’s demise is not just a humiliation to him and his henchman, it is a humiliation for Russia and Iran. Iran’s so-called axis of resistance is crumbling before our eyes.”
Mr Lammy said Russian president Vladimir Putin has attempted to “prop up Assad for more than a decade”, adding: “All that he’s got for this is a fallen dictator, filing for asylum in Moscow.
“He says he wants to return to Russia to its imperial glory, but after more than 1,000 days he has not subjugated Ukraine. Putin’s fake empire stops short just a few miles out of Donetsk.”
Zelensky discusses freezing war lines with Macron and Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky said he had discussed a “freezing” of the lines in the war when he met Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump over the weekend.
The Ukrainian president has made the case for a diplomatic settlement to Russia’s war in Ukraine and raised the idea of foreign troops being deployed in his country until it could join the Nato military alliance.
Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukrainian territory after launching the 2022 invasion that unleashed the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two.
Mr Zelensky said he told the two leaders that he did not believe Putin actually wanted to end the war and that the Russian president had to be forced to make peace.
“You can only exert force if Ukraine is strong. A strong Ukraine before any diplomacy means a strong (Ukraine) on the battlefield,” he said, implying Kyiv needed help to become stronger.
Zelensky boosts funding for drone deployment
Volodymyr Zelensky has issued orders to increase funding for equipping the country’s brigades with new drones.
The Ukrainian president said he had received a report from Pavlo Palisa, a former military commander and the president’s newly-appointed deputy chief of staff, to provide additional funding for drones.
“We recently approved a decision about the amount of such direct funds. But now I see that the amount is insufficient,” Mr Zelensky said.
“I instructed the prime minister to increase financing for brigades in the coming days, to increase several times over.”
The Ukrainian leader has increasingly focused on the deployment of drones in the war, which has extended over 33 months since Russia invaded in February 2022.
Five deported Ukrainian children return home, officials say
At least five Ukrainian children sent away or placed in care since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion returned to their homeland.
Daria Zarivna, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said those brought home yesterday included three young people who in the course of their movements had reached the age of 18.
One girl had long sought to come home despite being subjected to Russian narratives of the war, Ms Zarivna said. Another boy who fled to Russia with his mother at the start of the war was reunited with his entire family.
A third sought help to find his way out of Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine while another family with two children endured searches and interrogations in their home before being taken to a safe area.
“These stories are not just facts, but real tales of fate and rescue thanks to the efforts of the state, volunteers and our international partners,” Ms Zarivna wrote.
Ukraine has brought at least 1,029 children home since the outbreak of war, according to Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
Zelensky says 800,000 Russian soldiers inside Ukraine
Almost 800,000 Russian troops are currently deployed in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, reported the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
He claimed that the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad has fallen as “there are no real Russian fighters left there”.
“This means that the entire army of a great pseudo-empire is fighting against the Ukrainian people. The same thing is happening in Africa. We know that there were ‘Wagners’ there,” Mr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian leader said that if Ukraine falls, “Putin will return to Syria, Africa and many other countries.” His remarks came before a meeting with Estonian prime minister Kristen Michal.
Atomic bomb survivor gives warning to Putin
Japan’s atomic bomb survivors’ group, Nihon Hidankyo, said Monday that it did not believe Russian president Vladimir Putin comprehended the threat posed by nuclear weapons after the warmonger modified Russia’s nuclear doctrine.
“President Putin, I don’t think he truly understands what nuclear weapons are for human beings,” Terumi Tanaka, 92, the secretary general of Nihon Hidankyo and a survivor of Nagasaki’s 1945 atomic blast, said.
Tanaka remarked at a press conference in Oslo, published by the news agency AFP, and a day before receiving the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize at a formal ceremony in Oslo: “Nuclear weapons are things which must never be used.”
