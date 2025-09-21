Ukraine-Russia war latest: ‘Shoot down trespassing Russian jets if necessary’, Czech president tells Nato
It comes as the UK sent fighter jets to Poland in a warning to Putin to stay out of Nato territory after repeated incursions
Czech president Petr Pavel has said Nato forces must shoot down Russian jets if necessary, demanding a more forceful response to Moscow’s repeated violations of the alliance’s airspace.
"Russia will realise very quickly that they have made a mistake and crossed the acceptable boundaries,” Mr Pavel said according to the Czech News Agency.
“Unfortunately, this is teetering on the edge of conflict, but giving in to evil is simply not an option.”
It came after the UK sent fighter jets to Poland on Friday night in a clear warning to Vladimir Putin that Western nations will not tolerate Russia’s repeated incursions.
The RAF Typhoons took part in a Nato operation to bolster European security after Russia provoked global outrage when its jets flew into Estonian airspace on Friday.
Polish fighter jets were scrambled in the early hours of Saturday to protect the Nato-member country’s airspace during a major Russian air attack across Ukraine.
Donald Trump warned of “big trouble” as he grows increasingly dismayed by Russia’s provocations, which also includes drone and fighter jet incursions into Poland and Romania.
Inside Russia’s revamped answer to Eurovision as winner crowned in night of glitter and geopolitics
Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc has been crowned the inaugural winner of Intervision, a new Russian song contest widely perceived as a political counterpoint to Eurovision.
Phuc triumphed at Moscow’s Live Arena on Saturday night, lifting the crystal cup trophy after a show overflowing with "thundering vocals and pyrotechnics." His winning entry, "Phu Dong Thien Vuong," a dynamic blend of pop, rap, and dubstep, secured him the grand prize of 30 million rubles, beating second-place Kyrgyzstan.
'Russia are testing the doorknobs like a burglar' says David Frum as Russian jets violate Nato airspace
Two killed and four injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region
Two civilians were killed and four injured in Russia's Belgorod region in Ukrainian attacks, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram on Sunday.
We earlier reported Gladkov’s statement that one woman died when a shell hit a private house in the settlement of Shebekino.
In an update, another man was killed in a drone attack on Rakitnoe, he said.
Belgorod region has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Kremlin accuses Britain of leading Europe's party of war
The Kremlin was quoted as saying on Sunday that Britain was one of the leaders of the camp which wants to continue the war in Ukraine, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that attempts by Western powers to increase the pressure on Russia would not work and would not help attempts to end the war.
UK flies fighter jets over Poland in warning shot to Putin
The UK has sent fighter jets to Poland in a clear warning shot to Vladimir Putin that Western nations will not tolerate Russia’s repeated incursions into Nato territory.
The RAF Typhoons took part in a Nato operation to bolster European security after Russia provoked global outrage when its jets flew into Estonian airspace on Friday.
Defence secretary John Healey said the use of British fighter planes sent “a clear signal: Nato airspace will be defended”.
Vietnam wins Intervision, Russia's Eurovision rival
Vietnam was crowned the winner of the Russian-hosted Intervision song contest in the early hours of Sunday morning, a competition backed by president Vladimir Putin and conceived as a geopolitical and socially conservative rival to Eurovision.
Putin in February ordered the revival of Intervision, a Soviet-era regional musical contest based on "traditional family values" after Moscow was excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 following Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
Kyiv has called the event "an instrument of hostile propaganda".
Shown live on Russian TV and broadcast across parts of Asia, Africa, South America and Europe, Intervision was held at an arena outside Moscow with singers hailing from more than 20 countries accounting for 4 billion people, half the world's population, including China, India and Brazil.
Vietnam's Duc Phuc, whose song was based on a folktale about a king famous for repelling an enemy army, was crowned the strongest act by a jury made up of participating countries.
One woman killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia, authorities say
One woman was killed in Russia's Belgorod region when a Ukrainian shell hit a house, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.
Belgorod region has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Nato must shoot down Russian jets if necessary - Czech president
Czech president Petr Pavel has called on Nato forces to take a far stronger stance against Russia’s repeated incursions into the airspace of member states.
Nato forces must be ready to shoot down Russian jets if necessary, he said/
"Russia will realize very quickly that they have made a mistake and crossed the acceptable boundaries,” Mr Pavel said according to the Czech News Agency.
“Unfortunately, this is teetering on the edge of conflict, but giving in to evil is simply not an option.”
Russian fighter jet incursions in Estonia and drones in Poland: How the war in Ukraine is already a European conflict
Donald Trump has warned that a third Russian incursion into Nato airspace, in which three fighter jet spent 12 minutes in Estonian airspace, could spell “big trouble” for Moscow.
It is the latest in a series of provocations by the Russian military, which has repeatedly sent drones into Poland and Romania as Moscow argues that Nato is already “fighting against Russia”.
“Nato is providing direct and indirect support to the Kyiv regime,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “It can be said with absolute certainty that Nato is fighting against Russia.”
Yet as Russia stages incursions into Nato territory and organises major drills with Belarus, experts say that Vladimir Putin is testing Nato’s response through its more aggressive movements past Ukrainian borders.
