The Romanian defence ministry confirmed that it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets on Sunday after detecting a drone breaching the country's airspace, just days after Poland confirmed it detected a Russian drone incursion.
"Romania condemns Russia's behaviour and takes the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security," Romanian foreign minister Toiu Oana wrote on X.
Romania’s move comes after Nato announced plans to beef up the defence of Europe's eastern flank, and the US has vowed to defend "every inch” of its ally as Russian drones breached Polish airspace last week.
The US joined other Nato countries to express concern about Russian drones entering Poland, accusing Moscow of violating international law and the founding UN Charter.
Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump said he is ready to impose ‘major sanctions’ on Russia over the war in Ukraine - on one condition.
“As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100 per cent, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking!” he wrote.
“It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when?“
Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets after detecting a drone breaching the country's airspace days after Poland confirmed it had shot down Russian drones in its airspace.
The Romanian defence ministry said it detected a drone breaching the country's airspace during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure.
The F-16 jets tracked the drone until it "dropped off the radar 20 km southwest of the village of Chilia Veche", the ministry said in a statement.
Romania, which is a NATO and EU member, shares a 650 km (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has frequently reported Russian drone fragments landing in its territory.
Trump wants Nato to impose "50% to 100%" tariffs on China
Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social that Nato allies placing a 50 per cent to 100 per cent tariff on China till Russia's invasion of Ukraine ends "will be of great help in ending this deadly, but ridiculous war".
"China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip," the US president said.
"If Nato does as I say, the war will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the US," Trump wrote.
Russia continues to increase military presence in Belarus
Russia and Belarus continued their joint military exercises yesterday, with parts of the Russian Northern Fleet, Baltic Fleet, Moscow Military District, and Aerospace Forces participating in ground, sea, and air defence drills.
The troops practised tactical techniques to "minimise the risk of detection by an adversary, defensive engineering techniques, drone aerial reconnaissance, and defending hazardous chemical facilities", according to ISW.
They reportedly conducted the exercises at the 227th Combined Arms Training Ground in Barysaw, Minsk Oblast and the Lesishche Training Ground in Minsk Oblast.
The drills are part of plans to integrate Belarus into Russian-favourable frameworks, the ISW noted.
Ukrainian drone 'strikes Russian chemical plant'
An Ukrainian drone has reportedly hit the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Russia's Perm Krai, about 1,800 km (1,118 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border.
The drone hit an industrial center in the city of Gubakha, according to Russian opposition news channel Astra.
No casualties have so far been reported, and the enterprise continues to operate normally, according to the region's governor Dmitry Makhonin.
Zelensky calls for tougher US sanctions against Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the US to impose tougher sanctions and trade restrictions against Moscow's energy sector and other critical exports.
"We are counting on strong steps from the United States, in cooperation with others – strong sanctions and tariff policies – which will serve as an argument for many around the world," the Ukrainian president said yesterday.
“Everyone sees that the Russian drones attacking Poland are also Putin’s war. And this is a warning not only to Poland but to all of Europe. Russian drones can travel much greater distances," Zelensky said.
EU mulling transfer of billions in frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine
The European Union is reportedly considering a plan to fund Ukraine by replacing billions of euros from frozen Russian assets to EU-backed bonds.
Around 210 bn euros ($245.85 bn) of assets in Moscow's central ban have been frozen across the West since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.
A majority of these seized funds are held by Brussels-based clearing house Euroclear.
The new risky plan would allow Brussels to provide capital for Ukraine without actually seizing Russian assets, Politico reported.
While there's no formal agreement on the plan, officials are reportedly viewing it with cautious optimism.
Russian troops use underground gas pipeline to advance behind Ukrainian forces
For the third time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Moscow's troops have traversed via underground gas pipelines to advance behind Kyiv's forces.
The recent use of this tactic again indicates that Russia is improving their ability to disseminate tactical lessons between troops on the front line, according to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War.
Ukrainian intelligence reportedly found that Russian troops entered a gas pipeline in the forested area of Lyman Pershyi in the northeast of Kupyansk city, and travelled through the pipe for an estimated four days in electric scooters and modified wheeled stretchers to exit the pipe near Radkivka village.
Russia continues to deflect responsibility for Polish drone incursion
Russia's UN representative Vasily Nebenzya claimed on Friday that Poland “hastened to place the blame on Russia without presenting any evidence linking Russia to the incident".
He denied that the drones which breached Poland's airspace were of Russian origin, claiming that the range of the found drones does not exceed 700km.
Nebenzya shifted blame onto the West and European countries of using the Russian incursion into Polish airspace to spread “an information campaign” for guaranteeing new arms deliveries for Ukraine.
The Russian foreign affairs ministry also “refuted the speculations...about plans to attack one of the NATO countries”, adding that such statements could lead to “an inevitable escalation".
More information emerges connecting drones entering Poland to Russia
An image of one of the drones entering Polish airspace on 10 September published by Sky News that was analysed the Ukrainian outlet Militarnyi shows that the drone was equipped with an Iranian-made Tallysman satellite navigation antenna.
The antenna components found from the picture indicate the drones were not likely to have flown off course due to signal jamming.
"It is extremely unlikely that such a concentrated number of drones could have violated Polish airspace accidentally or due to technical or operator error," the Institute for the Study of War wrote in an analysis.
"ISW has observed other evidence refuting Russian and Belarusian denials, including evidence that the drones had fuel tanks that increased their range to as far as 900km," it said.
Unclear whether Russia's Poland drone incursion was deliberate, Rubio says
US secretary of state Marco Rubio said yesterday it was unclear whether Russia's recent drone incursion into Poland's airspace was deliberate.
"I think it'll take a few more days for everybody to fully — the drones were intentionally launched. There's no doubt about the drones were intentionally launched. The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically," Mr Rubio told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.
"We think it's an unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development," he said.
On 10 September, 19 drones were intercepted crossing into Poland from Russia, which Polish officials deem a deliberate violation of its airspace.
US president Donald Trump has, however, said the incursion "could have been a mistake", while European leaders were quick to condemn the airspace breach.
"We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn't. And we know it," Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said.
