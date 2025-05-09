Pope Leo XIV live updates: Cardinal says Leo will be ‘darn good Pope’ as White House downplays Trump tensions
The 69-year-old former cardinal was chosen to be the 267th pope by the Conclave after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Francis
Pope Leo XIV has celebrated his first Mass as the leader of the Catholic Church while congratulatory messages poured in for making history as the first American-born pontiff.
In the Sistine Chapel, where less than 24 hours earlier the gathered cardinals had elected him, Pope Leo said he had been “called to carry the cross”.
Delivering his first homily as Pope in English and Italian, Pope Leo also said the Church must light “the dark nights of this world” and warned against choosing “technology, money, success, power or pleasure” over Christian faith.
The 69-year-old former Robert Prevost was chosen to be the 267th pope by the Conclave on Thursday after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Pope Francis.
The pope prayed for peace in his first official remarks, but his words come against a backdrop of deadly wars, a long shadow of abuse within the church he now leads, and chaos and division at home under the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump celebrated the Chicago-born cardinal's papacy as a “great honour for our country,” but MAGA provocateurs have declared he is “anti-Trump”.
White House says there is no bad blood between Trump and new Pope
The White House says there is no bad blood between Donald Trump and the new pope, Leo XIV, despite the latter’s apparent criticism of JD Vance previously.
In a briefing on Friday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated a post by the president on Truth Social on Thursday, in which he hailed Leo.
“He is very proud to have an American pope,” Leavitt in response the prior social media posts. “It’s a great thing for the United States of America and for the world, and we are praying for him.”
As a cardinal, Leo – previously Cardinal Robert Prevost – posted online challenging the vice president’s interpretation of Catholic theology.
Villanova University celebrates alumnus Pope Leo XIV
Villanova University has congratulated its alumnus, Robert Prevost on his election as pope.
Leo completed his undergraduate studies at Villanova, in Pennsylvania, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1977.
US cardinals celebrate to ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ and ‘American Pie’
Speakers blasted the songs as the U.S. electors shared their thoughts on the first American-born pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost – now Pope Leo XIV.
“I took a look at Bob and he had his head in his hands and I was praying for him,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin – Archbishop of Newark – describing the moment when he cast his vote in the Sistine Chapel. “And then when he accepted, it was like it was made for him.”
The cardinals met on a stage decorated with the Stars and Stripes and a Vatican flag at the Pontifical North American College.
Some said Prevost’s U.S. nationality wasn’t a factor. They were most concerned with “who among us can bring us together, who among us can strengthen the faith and bring the faith to places where it has grown weak,” Cardinal Wilton Gregory said.
Is Pope Leo XIV a Chicago White Sox or Chicago Cubs fan?
As Chicago-native Robert Francis Prevost walked out on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, sports fans in unison had one question.
James Liddell answers the all-important question: Does the American Pope root for the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago White Sox?
Watch: Cardinal Dolan jokes New Yorkers need to take it easy on Chicago's Pope Leo
Pope Leo spent first night as pontiff in his old apartment
Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, chose to spend his first night as pontiff at his old residence, in a sign he may break with tradition.
Leo spent Thursday night in the Sant’Uffizio Palace, and not the Apostolic Palace where popes traditionally reside, Vatican news reported.
Francis chose to live in an apartment in the Santa Maria guest house.
In his first hours as pope, Leo went back to his old apartment to see colleagues, according to selfies posted to social media.
Vatican Media also showed him praying in the moments after his election before emerging on the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet Rome and the world.
Watch: New York cardinal says his family are thankful he's not the new pope
What will Trump’s relationship be like with the new pope?
A Vatican expert predicts a potentially challenging dynamic between the newly elected Pope Leo XIV and US President Donald Trump.
While President Trump expressed excitement and honour at an American leading the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church, the Pope's past social media activity suggests potential friction.
But UK theologian Professor Anna Rowlands, who met Pope Leo XIV hours after his election, believes the new pontiff will navigate these complexities with a balance of diplomacy and conviction.
Read more below:
Vatican expert has their say on Trump’s relationship with the new pope
Vatican confirms more of Pope Leo XIV’s commitments
The Vatican has confirmed more of Leo XIV’s commitments, per The Associated Press:
- Saturday, he meets with the Cardinals
- Sunday, he is set to deliver his first noon blessing from the loggia
- Monday, he has an audience with the media
- Friday May 16, he meets with global diplomats
- Sunday May 18, he celebrates his first Mass at St. Peter’s Square
- Wednesday May 21, he holds his first general audience
The new Pope has also been invited to travel to Turkey at the end of May to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea – a landmark event in Christian history and an important moment in Catholic-Orthodox relations.
