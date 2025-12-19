Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian frustrations cut through a meticulously controlled marathon press conference delivered by President Vladimir Putin on Friday, revealing the hardships facing ordinary people.

The 73-year-old leader delivered his customary end-of-year address, fielding questions from a public grappling with a stagnant economy, squeezed by international sanctions after almost four years of relentless war with Ukraine.

It comes after European leaders agreed to offer Ukraine a massive €90bn interest-free loan to fund most of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s military needs for the next two years.

The European Union were unable to agree on a plan to use £185bn of Russian assets, a plan that Putin lashed out as being akin to “daylight robbery” and the work of “burglars”.

But tensions were palpable within Russia with the state of the economy top of the agenda.

open image in gallery Putin’s ‘rigidity’ displays a rare glimpse at the unease beneath a usually meticulously crafted persona, say experts ( CNN )

One medical student expressed her concerns about starting a family when the “salaries of young experts is not great and that does not allow you to create a family properly”. “We are losing young experts,” she said.

Putin responded with a description of state-funded options and student loans available to young people, adding: “Getting an education or starting your career should not be the basis for postponing getting married or having children,” appearing out-of-touch with the realities of his citizens.

A soldier’s widow asked about delays in paying out a pension, for which the president apologised, vowing that the issue would be solved quickly.

open image in gallery Meanwhile Zelensky met with Polish president Karol Nawrocki on Friday ( AP )

One mother-of-six and kindergarten assistant married to a driver, described “working a lot” and several “additional jobs” alongside her husband to keep up with living costs and inflation. She said the family had exceeded the welfare threshold by 249 roubles (£2.49) and had “lost all the benefits”. “We want some more help from the government,” she said.

Despite censorship and the highly choreographed nature of the event, global media picked up on several sarcastic comments and criticism that broke through.

Text messages to a “direct line” to Putin were dubbed "not a direct line, but a circus" in one comment. Two messages complained about internet outages and rust-coloured water in the city of Saransk.

Another took aim at Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, responsible for limiting access to platforms including WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat and Roblox. “Block Roskomnadzor itself!” the person wrote. One person asked: “Why do ordinary people live worse than Papuans? [citizens of Papua New Guinea]?”

open image in gallery European leaders issued a massive interest-free loan to Ukraine in lieu of using frozen Russian assets

Comments on a live stream seen by The Independent called out Putin and other Russian leaders for living in “mansions” while people struggled through rising costs and poverty. He later addressed a pre-written question about the simplicity of his living style, stating he lived in a basic flat.

”Vladimir Vladimirovich, it's Friday already, can we break out the booze?” said one irreverent viewer.

Putin’s discomfort was apparent to analysts who noticed an increased rigidity of tone.

“Putin’s obvious discomfort in the face of these questions illustrates perfectly the pressure that the regime is under as its economic problems intensify,” said Dr Lee Cooper, director of PeaceRep’s Ukraine programme at the London School of Economics foreign policy think tank, LSE IDEAS.

“For all his apparent intransigence in the talks to end the war, it is proving enormously costly to Russia and its position in the global economy. The question is whether the regime - and Russian society more broadly - has the ability to correct course in the face of these growing hardships on the ‘home front’.”

Russia’s populace is nervous about living standards, however Putin “downplayed concerns about Russia’s slowing economy” that has “prioritised defence over all other sectors” according to Dr Bulent Gokay, professor of international relations at Keele University.

“We know that Russia's economy is suffering; inflation is 8 per cent, interest rates are 16 per cent, growth is slowing, budget deficits are soaring, real incomes are plunging, and consumer taxes are rising.”

But Dr Gokay says that Putin was able to reframe this as a positive: “He stated that the Russian economy was stable and contrasted it positively with slow growth in Europe.

“He acknowledged that growth was slow, but framed it as a strategic choice to preserve the economy's quality and macroeconomic stability. However, I doubt this explanation fully convinces the Russian people.”

Putin has been dominating politics in Russia since 1999 but has isolated the country with several policies, most notably its war with Ukraine.

Throughout the four and a half hour media session, the Russian leader provided advice on loving one’s mother, starting a family young, God, aliens, and the similarities and differences between religions.

“Putin’s demeanor during the press conference did not suggest visible nervousness in a conventional sense,” says Irina Tsukerman, a geopolitical analyst and president of Scarab Rising.

“His delivery was controlled, deliberate, and consistent with the practiced style he has adopted since the conflict escalated. However, there was a noticeable rigidity compared to prewar performances, where humour, improvisation, and long exchanges with journalists were more common.

“The absence of spontaneity can be interpreted less as anxiety and more as strategic caution. The Kremlin appears acutely aware that messaging discipline now carries higher stakes, both domestically and internationally, and Putin’s presentation reflected that priority.”

Negotiations for a ceasefire and peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine remain ongoing with President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Polish president Karol Nawrocki on Friday.