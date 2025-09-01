What to know about Indonesia's nationwide unrest over lawmakers' perks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wave of violent protests that have swept across Indonesia and left six people dead is being seen as a major test for President Prabowo Subianto ’s presidency.

Clashes between riot police and rock-throwing protesters that began in Jakarta last week quickly spread beyond the capital.

Angry protesters in several cities set fire to regional parliament buildings, police headquarters and damaged infrastructures in the unrest that soon led crowds to looting and burning vehicles.

Subianto on Sunday ordered the security forces to take firm action against the protests.

“There are signs of unlawful acts, even leading to treason and terrorism,” he said, “To the police and the military, I have ordered them to take action as firm as possible against the destruction of public facilities, looting at homes of individuals and economic centers, according to the laws.”

Subianto canceled his a high-profile trip to China to attend to attend the Victory Day Parade in Beijing on Sept. 3, citing escalating nationwide protests.

Here’s what to know about the protests:

Cause of the unrest

Public outrage emerged across the world's third largest democracy after reports that all 580 members of the House of Representatives receive a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,075), in addition to their salaries.

The allowance, which was introduced last year, is nearly 10 times the Jakarta minimum wage.

Critics argue the perk is not only excessive but also insensitive at a time when most people are grappling with soaring living costs and taxes and rising unemployment.

Death toll

The protests grew wider and more violent following the death of 21-year-old ride-hailing driver Affan Kurniawan.

A video on social media, apparently showing his death during a rally in Jakarta on Thursday, shocked the nation and spurred an outcry against the security forces.

Kurniawan was reportedly completing a food delivery order when he was caught in the clash.

Witnesses told local television that the armored car from the National Police’s Mobile Brigade unit suddenly sped through the crowd of demonstrators and hit Kurniawan, causing him to fall. Instead of stopping, the car ran over him.

An angry mob late Friday set fire to a local parliament building in Makassar on Sulawesi island causing several people trapped in the blaze, left three dead and five others hospitalized. In the city’s separate riot, a man who thought to be police intelligence disguised as a delivery rider was beaten to death by a mob.

The death toll rose to six after authorities in Yogyakarta said a university student was killed in the Friday’s clashes between rock-throwing demonstrators and riot police.

Costly protests

Authorities detained 1,240 rioters after five days of protests in Jakarta. The unrest had caused losses of up to 55 billion rupiah ($3.3 million) as rioters burned buses and subway shelters and damaged other infrastructure, said Jakarta Gov. Pramono Anung.

Jakarta's health office said 469 people were injured in violent protests, including 97 who were hospitalized.

Escalating violence in Indonesia prompting TikTok to voluntary suspend its LIVE feature, citing measures to keep the platform a safe and civil space.

Foreign embassies and consulates, including the U.S., Australia, France, Canada and Southeast Asian countries, issued a travel warning and have advised their citizens in Indonesia to avoid demonstration areas or large public gatherings.

Government concessions

Flanked by leaders of eight Indonesian political parties, Subianto told a televised news conference in Jakarta that the government would cut lawmakers’ perks and privileges, including the controversial housing allowance, and suspend overseas trips for members of parliament. It was a rare concession in response to mounting public anger.

Subianto also said police are investigating seven officers linked to the incident in which Kurniawan died, and has instructed a quick and transparent investigation in a way that the public can monitor. He also would ensure his administration to financially support Kurniawan's family.

The former general further called on the public to express their aspirations in a peaceful and constructive manner, and promised their voices will be heard.

Economic reality

Analysts see the violent rallies as a culmination of public anger over economic hardship, as well as public officials’ insensitivity and political frustration.

In his campaign for presidency, Subianto promised of taking economic growth to 8% within five years and making Southeast Asia’s largest economy attractive for investments. But observers have dismissed his pledge as too ambitious as U.S. President Donald Trump enacted 19% tariffs on Indonesian goods has add the uncertainty.

The World Bank estimates that Indonesia’s economy will grow at 4.8% up to 2027, far below Subianto's pledge.