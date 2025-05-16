Pope Leo says family is based on ‘union between a man and a woman’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, underscored the Catholic Church's stance on family, life, and peace in his inaugural address to the Vatican diplomatic corps on Friday.

He affirmed the church's definition of family as founded on the “stable union between a man and a woman”, and emphasised the inherent dignity of both the unborn and the elderly as creations of God.

These pronouncements, delivered at the start of his papacy, offer a clear articulation of core Catholic teachings on marriage and abortion.

Beyond these social issues, the Pope also addressed the importance of international relations.

He called for a revitalisation of multilateral diplomacy and interfaith dialogue as crucial tools in the pursuit of global peace.

This meeting with the diplomatic corps, a standard protocol following a papal conclave, allows the newly elected pontiff to formally greet representatives from over 180 countries with which the Holy See maintains diplomatic ties.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV appears on the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican ( AP )

The Holy See's status as a sovereign state, recognised under international law, also grants it observer status at the United Nations.

This meeting precedes Pope Leo's official installation Mass scheduled for Sunday.

Leo, a member of the Augustinian religious order, has emphasised peace as a priority of his pontificate, from the first words he uttered on the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, “Peace be with you all”.

Pope’s stance on women in the Church

Before becoming Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms of Pope Francis' pontificate by having women serve on the Vatican board that vets nominations for bishops.

But he also has said decisively that women cannot be ordained as priests, and despite having worked for years in Peru where women often lead church communities, seems noncommittal on whether women could ever serve in any ministerial capacity.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV leaves the Augustinian General House in Rome after a visit on Tuesday, May 13 ( AP )

Nevertheless, women who have worked closely with him in recent years have praised his leadership style, ability to listen and respect for their opinions.

Maria Lia Zervino was among the three women Francis appointed to the Dicastery for Bishops in 2022 to review possible appointments.

Ms Zervino rejoiced when Leo was elected pope, saying the respect he showed for her and other women on the board and their opinions gave them faith in him as a leader.

“I’m convinced that he doesn’t need to learn how to work (with women), how to let them speak, to listen to them, to have them participate in decisions, because that’s what he does anyway,” said Ms Zervino, the Argentine former head of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations.

Ms Zervino said she expected Leo would continue Francis' reform processes, albeit in his own style.