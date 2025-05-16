Pope Leo says family is based on ‘union between a man and a woman’
The new pontiff has affirmed core Catholic teachings on marriage and abortion
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, underscored the Catholic Church's stance on family, life, and peace in his inaugural address to the Vatican diplomatic corps on Friday.
He affirmed the church's definition of family as founded on the “stable union between a man and a woman”, and emphasised the inherent dignity of both the unborn and the elderly as creations of God.
These pronouncements, delivered at the start of his papacy, offer a clear articulation of core Catholic teachings on marriage and abortion.
Beyond these social issues, the Pope also addressed the importance of international relations.
He called for a revitalisation of multilateral diplomacy and interfaith dialogue as crucial tools in the pursuit of global peace.
This meeting with the diplomatic corps, a standard protocol following a papal conclave, allows the newly elected pontiff to formally greet representatives from over 180 countries with which the Holy See maintains diplomatic ties.
The Holy See's status as a sovereign state, recognised under international law, also grants it observer status at the United Nations.
This meeting precedes Pope Leo's official installation Mass scheduled for Sunday.
Leo, a member of the Augustinian religious order, has emphasised peace as a priority of his pontificate, from the first words he uttered on the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, “Peace be with you all”.
Pope’s stance on women in the Church
Before becoming Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms of Pope Francis' pontificate by having women serve on the Vatican board that vets nominations for bishops.
But he also has said decisively that women cannot be ordained as priests, and despite having worked for years in Peru where women often lead church communities, seems noncommittal on whether women could ever serve in any ministerial capacity.
Nevertheless, women who have worked closely with him in recent years have praised his leadership style, ability to listen and respect for their opinions.
Maria Lia Zervino was among the three women Francis appointed to the Dicastery for Bishops in 2022 to review possible appointments.
Ms Zervino rejoiced when Leo was elected pope, saying the respect he showed for her and other women on the board and their opinions gave them faith in him as a leader.
“I’m convinced that he doesn’t need to learn how to work (with women), how to let them speak, to listen to them, to have them participate in decisions, because that’s what he does anyway,” said Ms Zervino, the Argentine former head of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations.
Ms Zervino said she expected Leo would continue Francis' reform processes, albeit in his own style.
