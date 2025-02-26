Vatican issues nine-word statement in update on critically ill Pope

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Vatican has issued a nine-word statement on the condition of Pope Francis, who is critically ill in hospital battling double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old Pope is spending his 13th day at Rome's Gemelli hospital, marking his longest stay since he began his papacy 12 years ago.

"The pope had a tranquil night and is resting," the Vatican said in a statement.

It did not provide any further details.

On Tuesday, the Vatican stated that the Pope's condition remained critical for the fourth consecutive day, but that he was stable and had not experienced any further respiratory issues.

His prognosis remained "guarded" but his hemodynamic parameters, which measure the functioning of his circulatory system, were "stable", the Vatican said.

He underwent a follow-up CAT scan to check his lung infection, according to a Holy See update, but no details were given on what was found.

“In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities,” the Vatican statement said.

open image in gallery People attend a Rosary prayer service for the Pope at the Vatican on Monday ( AP )

He was well enough to meet the Vatican secretary of state in his room to approve new decrees for possible saints. During the meeting, Francis approved decrees for two new saints and five people for beatification – the first step toward possible sainthood.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection affecting both lungs, causing inflammation and scarring that can lead to breathing difficulties.

The Vatican has described the Pope's infection as “complex”, resulting from multiple microorganisms.

Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered several bouts of ill health over the past two years.

He is prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

He underwent intestinal surgery in 2021 and again in 2023.

Francis has said that he would consider resigning after his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, “opened the door” and became the first pope in 600 years to retire, in 2013.

However, Giovanna Chirri, a reporter for the Italian news agency ANSA who broke the story of Benedict’s resignation, said that she didn’t think Francis would follow suit “even if some would want it”.

A further update on the pope's condition is expected on Wednesday evening.