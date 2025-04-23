Pope Francis funeral latest: Pontiff’s coffin arrives at St Peter’s Basilica with public viewings set to begin
Crowds of pilgrims are expected to flock to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday
Pope Francis’s coffin has arrived at St Peter’s Basilica, where it will lie in state for public viewings for the next three days.
The solemn procession to the basilica marked the start of a three-day period for the faithful to pay their respects ahead of Saturday’s funeral mass. Pope Francis’ funeral mass will be held at 10am on Saturday in St Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the mass, joined by clergy from around the world.
World leaders, cardinals and crowds of pilgrims are expected to flock to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral.
The Prince of Wales will join the likes of US president Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky to pay their respects to the pontiff, who died aged 88 on Monday.
He is said to have shown the first signs of sudden illness two hours before passing, according to the Vatican news outlet, which reported he made a gesture of farewell with his hand to his nurse before falling into a coma.
His death came after he was hospitalised with double pneumonia for several weeks in February, before he returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.
Ceremony to close Pope's coffin on Friday night
In its latest update, the Vatican has said the Pope’s coffin will be closed at 8pm local time on Friday.
It is currently open for public viewing and there will be a ceremony for its closure, which will likely be broadcast.
Around 20,000 crowd St Peter's Square
About 20,000 people have filed into St Peter's Square, according to estimations.
As well as the public, about 80 cardinals have arrived and 2,000 journalists have applied for accreditation to gain access to Vatican events.
'Sense of peace' at St Peter's square
After this morning’s procession in St Peter’s Square, mournful crowds gathered to pay their respects to the late Pope.
“It's been a difficult time for followers of the Catholic Church seeing Pope Francis be so unwell over these past few months,” Sky News correspondent Lisa Holland said.
“So now there's a sense of peace that they can be with him to pay their respects.”
People travelled from all over - including one person who cycled a huge distance to join the line to see the Pope, Holland reported.
Public queuing to see Pope lying in state
The public have started filing in to St Peter’s Basilica to see the Pope’s coffin.
Today is the first of three days of public viewing ahead of the funeral on Saturday.
Why Francis will be first Pope buried outside Vatican in 120 years?
Pope Francis will be laid to rest in a location that reflects his humble approach to the grand office.
Breaking with tradition, the pontiff has chosen a burial site outside the Vatican - the first pope to do so in 120 years.
Justin Welby on his relationship with Pope Francis
Justin Welby has spoken about his relationship with the late Pope Francis, and the support he provided over the years.
Writing exclusively for The Independent, he said: “Francis was someone who made people want to know God – and God’s love – as he did. He was not perfect, but he was passionate for God.
“He was supremely relational – regardless of status – and he lived out his call for the shepherd to be close to the sheep.
“He saw those who sought, however poorly and fallibly, to follow Christ as brothers and sisters. Whether they were in prisons or palaces, slums or stadiums, made no difference.”
