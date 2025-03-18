How Pope’s life-threatening illness has changed his views on war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis, in a letter published on Tuesday, said the illness which has left him hospitalised for a month has made him more aware of the “absurdity of war”.

Writing from Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he has been treated for a lung infection and pneumonia since February 14, the 88-year-old pontiff shared his renewed conviction in diplomacy and the need for stronger international organisations.

The letter, published in Italian daily Corriere della Sera and addressed to the paper's editor-in-chief Luciano Fontana, reveals how Francis's health struggles have sharpened his perspective.

His illness had helped to make some things clearer, including the "absurdity of war", he wrote.

"Human fragility has the power to make us more lucid about what endures and what passes, what brings life and what kills."

Francis also underscored the power of language, urging the media to recognise the profound impact of words.

"They are never just words: they are facts that shape human environments," he wrote, advocating for responsible communication that fosters unity and truth, rather than division and manipulation.

He called for a "disarming" of words to achieve peace both in minds and on Earth.

open image in gallery The Vatican released a photo of the Pope on Sunday, the first new image released since he was hospitalised on February 14

The Pope's letter comes amid signs of improvement in his health and as Vatican officials dismiss speculation about his potential resignation.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, firmly rejected such suggestions, indicating Francis's continued commitment to his papal duties.

“Absolutely no,” Cardinal Parolin told journalists on Monday.

Meanwhile, preparations continue for his meeting with King Charles III scheduled for April 8.

Cardinal Parolin has visited Francis twice during his hospitalisation, most recently on March 2, and said he found Francis better then than his first visit on February 25.

Francis is now able to spend some time during the day off high flows of oxygen and use just ordinary supplemental oxygen delivered by a nasal tube, the Holy See press office said.

Doctors are also trying to cut back on the amount of time he uses a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask at night, to force his lungs to work more.

While those amount to “slight improvements”, the Vatican is not yet providing any timetable on when he might be released from hospital.

However, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III was scheduled to meet with Francis on April 8 at the Vatican.

Such state visits are always closely organised with Parolin's office, suggesting that the Holy See believed the pope would be back home by then, barring any setbacks.