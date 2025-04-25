Thousands queue to view Pope lying in state at Vatican's St Peter's Basilica

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square on Saturday in an historical event to commemorate the life of the Head of the Catholic Church.

Along with major world leaders in attendance, some 220 cardinals, 750 bishops and priests are expected to be near the altar, and more than 4,000 other priests will be in the square to witness the ceremony beginning at 10am local time (9am BST).

The funeral occurs five days after the 88-year-old Pontiff’s death on Monday after a battle with double pneumonia, and following several days of global mourning for the Argentinian remembered for his humble leadership style and championing of the downtrodden.

On Friday night the Pope’s coffin was sealed in a private Vatican ceremony after 250,000 visited his body lying in state at the main altar of St Peter’s Basilica, while world leaders including US president Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron flew in to Rome ahead of the ceremony.

Security arrangements ahead of the major event include snipers stationed on rooftops, and fighter jets on standby. Streets surrounding the Vatican are under strict control, with law enforcement agencies coordinating to manage the expected influx of hundreds of thousands of mourners.

The funeral is expected to last two-and-a-half hours before the late Pontiff is taken to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he will be buried, in a move that breaks with tradition by becoming the first Pope to be interred outside the grounds of the Vatican in 120 years.