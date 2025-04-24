Pope Francis latest: Tens of thousands of mourners view Pontiff’s open casket at St Peter’s Basilica
Crowds of pilgrims are expected to flock to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday
Pope Francis’s coffin has arrived at St Peter’s Basilica, where it will lie in state for public viewings for the next three days.
Thousands queued into the evening on Wednesday to pay their respects ahead of Saturday’s funeral mass.
World leaders, cardinals and crowds of pilgrims are expected to flock to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral, which will be held at 10am on Saturday in St Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced.
The Prince of Wales will join the likes of US president Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky to pay their respects to the pontiff, who died aged 88 on Monday.
He is said to have shown the first signs of sudden illness two hours before passing, according to the Vatican news outlet, which reported he made a gesture of farewell with his hand to his nurse before falling into a coma.
His death came after he was hospitalised with double pneumonia for several weeks in February, before he returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.
Watch: Thousands queue to view Pope lying in state at Vatican's St Peter's Basilica
Meet Kevin Farrell - the cardinal currently in charge of the Vatican
As the Catholic Church enters the “sede vacante”, Cardinal Kevin Farrell is overseeing the Holy See’s administrative and financial duties in absence of a pope.
Cardinal Farrell was born on 2 September 1947 in Dublin. He became an ordained priest in 1978, serving for almost 40 years before Francis made him a cardinal in 2016.
He is the Camerlengo of the Church, meaning that he is in charge while the conclave takes place.
In pictures: hours of queues as thousands mourners pay tribute to Pope Francis
Dignitaries, politicians and royalty attending Pope Francis’ funeral
World leaders, royal family members, cardinals and hundreds of thousands of worshippers are expected to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday.
Israel deletes Pope Francis condolence tweet within hours of posting
The Israeli government deleted a social media post giving condolences over the death of Pope Francis just hours after posting it.
Local media also reported that Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide were also instructed to delete similar posts and not to sign Vatican embassy condolence books.
“Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing,” the post read on the country’s verified X account on Monday, before it was deleted. It was posted alongside an image of the Pope visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
Read the full article:
Israel deletes Pope Francis condolence tweet within hours of posting
Pope leaves 'legacy of faith, service, compassion': UN Secretary-General
Where will Pope Francis be buried?
Pope Francis chose St Mary Major as his resting place, about 4 km from the Vatican.
It marks a break from tradition as most popes were buried in Vatican grounds - the last pope not to be was in 1903.
The basilica was important to the Pope because it was his favourite place to pray. He prayed there before and after every international trip.
“I've always had a great devotion to St Mary Major, even before I became pope,” he wrote in his 2024 book El Sucesor.
JD Vance plays down political differences with Pope
JD Vance has played down his political differences between the Trump administration and the late Pope Francis, after he died the day after their brief meeting.
The US president said he reflected on the fact that he was one of the last officials to meet Pope Francis,
"It's pretty crazy, actually. And obviously, when I saw him, I didn't know that he had less than 24 hours still on this earth. I think it was a great blessing," Vance told journalists. "I was lucky that I got to shake his hand and tell him that I pray for him every day, because ... I did, and I do."
The pope was a sharp critic of Donald Trump's immigration policies, calling them a disgrace shortly before his inauguration in January.
"I'm aware that he had some disagreements with some of the policies of our administration. He also had a lot of agreements with some of the policies of our administration," Vance said.
"I'm not going to soil ... the man's legacy by talking about politics. I think he was a great Christian pastor, and that's how I choose to remember the Holy Father."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments