Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis will be laid to rest in a location that reflects his humble approach to the grand office.

Breaking with tradition, the pontiff, whose death at the age of 88 was announced on Easter Monday, has chosen a burial site outside the Vatican – the first pope to do so in 120 years.

The historic funeral service for Pope Francis is underway, bringing closure to a 12-year papacy marked by humility and simplicity.

Francis's final resting place will be the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of the four major basilicas of Christendom in Rome, situated on the Esquiline Hill.

The last pope buried outside the Vatican was Leo XIII in 1903.

Francis’s will stipulated a simple burial "in the earth, without particular decoration", marked only with his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.

open image in gallery Pope Francis at the St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome in 2013 ( AP )

This understated approach aligns with his efforts to bring a more humble touch to the papacy, often eschewing the Vatican's traditional pomp and opting for simpler rites.

St. Mary Major, around 4 km (2.5 miles) from the Vatican, was dear to Francis because of his devotion to Mary, Mother of God. He prayed there before setting off on and returning from each overseas trip.

"I've always had a great devotion to St. Mary Major, even before I became pope," Francis said in his 2024 book El Sucesor (The Successor), a long interview with journalist Javier Martinez-Brocal.

Argentina-born Francis prayed in the basilica early on March 14, 2013, the day after he became the first Latin American pope.

The church's gold-leaf ceiling is said to have been made from a batch of the precious metal brought back from the New World by explorer Christopher Columbus.

open image in gallery The interior of the Basilica of St Mary Major ( Getty Images )

Francis returned at key moments in his papacy, praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic in a locked-down Rome in 2020 and after his abdominal surgeries in 2021 and 2023.

A venerated Byzantine icon of Mary is housed in the Pauline chapel in the left nave of the basilica. A vase of golden roses, donated by Francis in 2023, sits among candlesticks under the icon.

Before reaching the chapel entrance, there is a statue of Mary, Queen of Peace, commissioned by Pope Benedict XV in 1918 to ask God to end World War I. In May 2022, Francis led an international prayer service for peace in Ukraine and other war-torn places.

The candelabra store room

"Just beyond the sculpture of the Queen of Peace, there's a small recess, a door that leads to a room where candelabras were stored. I saw it and thought: 'This is the place,'" the pope said in El Sucesor, referring to where his tomb will be.

His cypress coffin will not be encased in lead, with a further wooden outer layer, as has been customary for popes.

open image in gallery Faithful in front of the Basilica of St Mary Major ( AP )

In Ancient Rome, the Esquiline was used for the burial of slaves, the poor and those condemned to death. Nowadays, it is home to the Stazione Termini, Rome's main railway station, and is a multi-ethnic, populous neighbourhood where many film directors and actors have settled.

Santa Maria Maggiore was founded in 432, a year after the Council of Ephesus declared Mary to be the Mother of God. It is the only basilica in Rome that preserves the primitive early Christian structure, although there have been many later additions.

A legend, depicted on a 13th-century mosaic in the basilica's loggia, tells of a miraculous summer snowfall that occurred on the future site of the church.

Romans gather every August 5 to celebrate the miracle of La Madonna Della Neve, or Madonna of the Snows.

The basilica houses the bodies of seven popes and several religious figures, including Cardinal Bernard Law, former Archbishop of Boston, who became infamous for his role in covering up child sexual abuse by priests.

It is the burial place of Baroque sculptor and architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini. A spiral staircase named after him connects the five floors of a building attached to the church. Its shell shape is said to symbolise the Christian journey from earth to heaven.