Poland has rejected Donald Trump’s speculation that Russian drones breaching Polish airspace might have been "a mistake".
Talking to reporters yesterday, Trump said the incursion could have been unintentional while adding: “I’m not happy about anything to do with the whole situation.”
Poland’s foreign minister shot back at him on X, and wrote: “No, that wasn’t a mistake”.
Polish air defences and Nato aircraft sprung into action on Wednesday after 19 objects intruded Polish airspace including drones entering from Belarus, said prime minister Donald Tusk. There have been no injury reports and Moscow has so far denied responsibility for the incident.
Poland has said it is deploying around 40,000 soldiers to its borders with Belarus and Russia where the two nations are set to hold a military drill starting today.
As European and Nato countries rally to Poland’s defence, the US has vowed that it will help defend Nato territory following the incursion.
The US would defend “every inch of Nato territory”, Washington’s ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker said.
France to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to help protect Polish airspace
France will deploy three Rafale fighter jets to help Poland protect its airspace after this week's drone incursions into its airspace, French president Emmanuel Macron said on X.
“In connection with the incursion of Russian drones into Poland, I have made the decision to mobilise three Rafale fighter jets to support the protection of Polish airspace and Europe's eastern flank together with our Nato allies,” Macron said.
"The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not give in to Russia's increasing intimidation," he said.
The incursion into Poland, which came during unrelenting Russian strikes on neighbouring Ukraine, deepened longstanding fears that the three-year war between Poland's neighbours could precipitate a wider conflict.
US-led efforts to steer Moscow and Kyiv toward a peace settlement have so far failed to get traction.
NATO Articles 4 and 5 explained after Russian drones shot down over Poland
Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper to visit Kyiv as £142m aid boost announced
Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper is due to travel to Kyiv today in her first overseas visit since being appointed in the role.
The minister will be reaffirming Britain's commitment to Ukraine with a £142m ($192.75m) winter support aid boost.
Cooper is due to meet president Volodymyr Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials, to whom she will reaffirm Britain's commitment to Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression, the government said.
"Ukraine's security is crucial to the UK's security," Cooper said in a statement.
The extra funding package, part of a previously pledged aid programme launched in June, includes £100m in humanitarian assistance for frontline communities and £42m to repair and protect critical energy systems targeted by Russian strikes.
Her visit comes amid heightened tensions following an incursion of Russian drones into Nato airspace in Poland.
Ukrainian drones heading to Moscow downed, says mayor
Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed or downed nine Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow today, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said.
Sobyanin said specialist teams were examining fragments of the drones where they had hit the ground.
The governor of Leningrad region, which surrounds Russia's second largest city, St Petersburg, said anti-aircraft measures were in effect to counter drones.
The measures were in effect for 100km (60 miles) around Pulkovo, St. Petersburg's airport, he wrote on Telegram. He said the number of enemy drones at issue was being clarified.
Watch: Trump pledges ‘vicious’ response in tribute to murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska
Ukraine requests a new financing programme
The International Monetary Fund spokesperson Julie Kozack said the IMF is committed to working with Ukrainian authorities to shape a new lending program after the war-torn country filed a formal request earlier this week.
Ukraine is spending about 60 per cent of its total budget to fund its battle against Russia's invasion.
The country relies heavily on financial support from its Western allies to cover the cost of pensions, public sector wages and humanitarian spending.
Ukraine has received about $10.6 billion under its existing $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility program, but budget experts say its needs are far greater given the ongoing battle against Russia's invasion in February 2022 and continued damage to critical infrastructure.
UK to produce drones to help Ukraine fight off Russian aerial attacks
Trump believes Russia's drone incursion in Poland could have been 'a mistake'
US president Donald Trump on Thursday has said that Russia's drone incursion into Poland could have been a mistake.
"I’m not happy about anything to do with the whole situation, but hopefully that’s going to come to an end," Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One.
Trump subsequently added that he would condemn Russia “even for being near that line.”
“I don’t like it,” he continued. “I’m not happy about it.”
