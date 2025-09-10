Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Poland shoots down Russian drones after repeated ‘unprecedented violation’ of its airspace

Poland's PM Tusk says ‘huge number’ of drones entered Polish airspace during major attack on western Ukraine

Arpan Rai,Alex Croft
Wednesday 10 September 2025 03:22 EDT
Comments
Putin warns foreign troops in Ukraine would be a target for Russian forces

Russia aimed a “huge number” of drones at Poland overnight, prime minister Donald Tusk said, in a major escalation of Russia’s growing air threat in eastern Europe.

“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down,” Mr Tusk wrote on X.

Reports in Poland suggested that a residential building in Wyryki, eastern Poland, was hit - but there were no reports of any injuries.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack involved eight drones and was “not just one ‘shahed’ [drone] that could be called an accident”. He shared images of damage sustained in western Ukraine.

Warsaw had earlier condemned the “act of aggression” by Russia after Mr Tusk said an operation was underway due to the “repeated violation of Polish airspace”.

Operations at airports in Warsaw, Modlin and Rzeszow - which were all closed after the attack - have been reopened. The airport in Lublin remains temporarily closed.

Warsaw is in close contact with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, Mr Tusk confirmed, after the Polish government held an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning.

Recommended

Nato not treating drone incursion as a Russian attack - Reuters

NATO is not treating the drone incursion into Polish territory as an attack, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding initial indications suggested an intentional incursion of six to ten Russian drones.

"It was the first time NATO aircraft have engaged potential threats allied airspace," the source said, adding NATO's Patriot air defence systems in the region had detected the drones with their radars but not engaged them.

Polish F-16 fighter jets, Dutch F-35, Italian AWACS surveillance planes and mid-air refueling aircraft jointly operated by NATO were involved in the overnight operation, according to the source.

Alex Croft10 September 2025 08:19

Analysis | Russian drones shot down by Poland is Nato’s most dangerous test for decades

Poland has called an emergency Nato council meeting after shooting down at least eight Russian drones that entered its airspace in the most dangerous test of the alliance’s resolve in decades.

In calling for the council meeting, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, who said he was in “constant contact” with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, was bringing the alliance together to discuss its Article Five - the obligation to defend a member with war.

The move will further test Donald Trump’s loyalty to the West’s most important strategic alliance. He has spent the last seven months in office backing Russia against America’s allies and himself threatened to invade or annex Nato members Canada and Denmark.

The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:

Russian drones shot down by Poland is Nato’s most dangerous test for decades

The incursion into Polish airspace may be an accident but it is a risk that Putin is happy to take given the level of impunity Russia has faced for its actions, writes World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley
Alex Croft10 September 2025 08:18

Polish PM chairs emergency meeting

Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk is chairing an emergency meeting with leading figures in the government and military.

He says Poland is ready to react to any attacks and provocations by the Russian military.

The violation of Poland’s airspace was likely a large-scale provocation, he added.

(REUTERS)
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk holds an extraordinary government meeting at the chancellery
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk holds an extraordinary government meeting at the chancellery (REUTERS)
Alex Croft10 September 2025 08:14

Drone parts found near cemetery in south-eastern Poland

Drone components have been found near a cemetery in the town of Czesniki, south-eastern Poland, Polish local prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the attack according to the findings so far, the office added.

Alex Croft10 September 2025 08:09

Russia fired 'huge numbers' of drones at Poland, says PM Tusk

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has said Russia fired a “huge number” of drones into Polish airspace overnight.

“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down,” he wrote on X.

He added that he is in “constant communication” with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte.

Alex Croft10 September 2025 07:59

At least 8 Russian drones targeted Poland - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said at least eight Russian strike drones were aimed at Poland in an attack which can not be described as an accident.

“Moscow always pushes the boundaries of what is possible, and if it does not encounter a strong reaction, it remains at the new level of escalation,” he said, adding that ti was “not just one ‘Shahed’ [drone] that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland.”

The Ukrainian president added that this sets an “extremely dangerous precedent for Europe” and demanded that Russia “feel the consequences” of the attack.

Alex Croft10 September 2025 07:34

In pictures: Emergency meeting between Polish government and army figures

General Wieslaw Kukula, chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces arrives for an extraordinary government meeting at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, following violations of Polish airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland
General Wieslaw Kukula, chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces arrives for an extraordinary government meeting at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, following violations of Polish airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland (REUTERS)
Members of the media wait at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister
Members of the media wait at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister (REUTERS)
Alex Croft10 September 2025 07:29

Drone struck a residential building in eastern Poland – report

A drone struck a residential building in Wyryki eastern Poland but nobody was injured, private broadcaster Polsat News reported this morning citing local police.

Poland shot down drones that entered its airspace during a widespread Russian attack in western Ukraine on Wednesday, with the Nato member calling the incursion "an act of aggression".

Arpan Rai10 September 2025 07:17

Poland reopens airports in Warsaw, Modlin, and Rzeszow

Poland has restored operations at airports in Warsaw, Modlin, and Rzeszow, officials said.

The airport in Lublin remains temporarily closed, a spokesperson for the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAZP) told private television station TVN24.

Chopin Airport – Warsaw's main international hub – confirmed it was reopening on its X account.

Poland closed the four airports this morning while its military shot down multiple drones that had breached its airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine.

Arpan Rai10 September 2025 07:05

'Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing' warns Ukrainian minister

Russian drones entering Poland during an attack on Ukraine are the latest example of Vladimir Putin "expanding the war" and testing the boundaries of the West, Ukraine's foreign minister said today.

The Polish military said in the early hours today that it had downed drones that violated its airspace as Russia launched a wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine.

“Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that Putin’s sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes,” foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

"Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West,” he added.

"This situation shows that finally the decision needs to be taken to enable partner air defence capabilities in neighbouring countries to be used to intercept drones and missiles in the Ukrainian air space, including those approaching Nato borders,” he said.

Arpan Rai10 September 2025 06:46

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in