Ukraine-Russia war latest: Poland shoots down Russian drones after repeated ‘unprecedented violation’ of its airspace
Poland's PM Tusk says ‘huge number’ of drones entered Polish airspace during major attack on western Ukraine
Russia aimed a “huge number” of drones at Poland overnight, prime minister Donald Tusk said, in a major escalation of Russia’s growing air threat in eastern Europe.
“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down,” Mr Tusk wrote on X.
Reports in Poland suggested that a residential building in Wyryki, eastern Poland, was hit - but there were no reports of any injuries.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack involved eight drones and was “not just one ‘shahed’ [drone] that could be called an accident”. He shared images of damage sustained in western Ukraine.
Warsaw had earlier condemned the “act of aggression” by Russia after Mr Tusk said an operation was underway due to the “repeated violation of Polish airspace”.
Operations at airports in Warsaw, Modlin and Rzeszow - which were all closed after the attack - have been reopened. The airport in Lublin remains temporarily closed.
Warsaw is in close contact with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, Mr Tusk confirmed, after the Polish government held an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning.
Nato not treating drone incursion as a Russian attack - Reuters
NATO is not treating the drone incursion into Polish territory as an attack, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding initial indications suggested an intentional incursion of six to ten Russian drones.
"It was the first time NATO aircraft have engaged potential threats allied airspace," the source said, adding NATO's Patriot air defence systems in the region had detected the drones with their radars but not engaged them.
Polish F-16 fighter jets, Dutch F-35, Italian AWACS surveillance planes and mid-air refueling aircraft jointly operated by NATO were involved in the overnight operation, according to the source.
Analysis | Russian drones shot down by Poland is Nato’s most dangerous test for decades
Poland has called an emergency Nato council meeting after shooting down at least eight Russian drones that entered its airspace in the most dangerous test of the alliance’s resolve in decades.
In calling for the council meeting, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, who said he was in “constant contact” with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, was bringing the alliance together to discuss its Article Five - the obligation to defend a member with war.
The move will further test Donald Trump’s loyalty to the West’s most important strategic alliance. He has spent the last seven months in office backing Russia against America’s allies and himself threatened to invade or annex Nato members Canada and Denmark.
The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Polish PM chairs emergency meeting
Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk is chairing an emergency meeting with leading figures in the government and military.
He says Poland is ready to react to any attacks and provocations by the Russian military.
The violation of Poland’s airspace was likely a large-scale provocation, he added.
Drone parts found near cemetery in south-eastern Poland
Drone components have been found near a cemetery in the town of Czesniki, south-eastern Poland, Polish local prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
No one was injured in the attack according to the findings so far, the office added.
Russia fired 'huge numbers' of drones at Poland, says PM Tusk
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has said Russia fired a “huge number” of drones into Polish airspace overnight.
“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down,” he wrote on X.
He added that he is in “constant communication” with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte.
At least 8 Russian drones targeted Poland - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said at least eight Russian strike drones were aimed at Poland in an attack which can not be described as an accident.
“Moscow always pushes the boundaries of what is possible, and if it does not encounter a strong reaction, it remains at the new level of escalation,” he said, adding that ti was “not just one ‘Shahed’ [drone] that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland.”
The Ukrainian president added that this sets an “extremely dangerous precedent for Europe” and demanded that Russia “feel the consequences” of the attack.
In pictures: Emergency meeting between Polish government and army figures
Drone struck a residential building in eastern Poland – report
A drone struck a residential building in Wyryki eastern Poland but nobody was injured, private broadcaster Polsat News reported this morning citing local police.
Poland shot down drones that entered its airspace during a widespread Russian attack in western Ukraine on Wednesday, with the Nato member calling the incursion "an act of aggression".
Poland reopens airports in Warsaw, Modlin, and Rzeszow
Poland has restored operations at airports in Warsaw, Modlin, and Rzeszow, officials said.
The airport in Lublin remains temporarily closed, a spokesperson for the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAZP) told private television station TVN24.
Chopin Airport – Warsaw's main international hub – confirmed it was reopening on its X account.
Poland closed the four airports this morning while its military shot down multiple drones that had breached its airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine.
'Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing' warns Ukrainian minister
Russian drones entering Poland during an attack on Ukraine are the latest example of Vladimir Putin "expanding the war" and testing the boundaries of the West, Ukraine's foreign minister said today.
The Polish military said in the early hours today that it had downed drones that violated its airspace as Russia launched a wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine.
“Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that Putin’s sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes,” foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
"Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West,” he added.
"This situation shows that finally the decision needs to be taken to enable partner air defence capabilities in neighbouring countries to be used to intercept drones and missiles in the Ukrainian air space, including those approaching Nato borders,” he said.
