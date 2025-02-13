Munich latest updates: Car drives into trade union rally crowd leaving multiple people injured
Police say the driver of the car was ‘secured’ at the scene in Munich
Several people have been injured after a car was driven at a group of people in Munich, police have said.
It’s not yet clear how many people have been injured. The incident on Thursday is believed to have happened during a rally organised by German trade union Verdi.
Police said on social platform X, formerly Twitter, that the driver was "secured" at the scene and no longer poses any danger.
Journalist Sanda Demmelhuber wrote on X: “There was an incident in Munich at the Verdi rally. A car drove into the demonstration. A person was lying on the street and a young man was taken away by the police. People were sitting on the ground, crying and shaking. Details still unclear.”
It comes ahead of The Munich Security Conference on Friday with US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy set to arrive later on Thursday.
It comes just two months after a car was driven at a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg in Germany. Six people died and hundreds were injured in the incident on 20 December.
