Munich car attack latest: Dozens injured after vehicle crashes into protest
Suspect of attack is believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, police have said
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A car has been driven at a trade union demonstration in Munich, injuring at least 28 people, in what authorities believe was an attack.
Children are said to be among those hurt when the vehicle hit the crowd at a rally organised by German trade union Verdi on Thursday.
Eyewitnesses told of hearing the sound of an engine roar before the crash close to the city’s central railway station.
At a press conference, Bavarian governor Markus Söder told reporters the incident was “suspected to be an attack”.
Police said at least 28 people were injured and the suspect is believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker. Earlier, they said on social platform X, formerly Twitter, that the driver was "secured" at the scene and no longer posed any danger.
Journalist Sanda Demmelhuber wrote on X: “There was an incident in Munich at the Verdi rally. A car drove into the demonstration. A person was lying on the street and a young man was taken away by the police. People were sitting on the ground, crying and shaking.”
It comes ahead of The Munich Security Conference on Friday with US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky set to arrive later on Thursday.
Suspect is an Afghan asylum seeker, say authorities
At the press conference earlier, more detail was given on the suspect driver of the vehicle that hit the crowd.
Authorities said it was believed to be an attack, and the suspect — an Afghan asylum-seeker — was arrested.
Officers arrested the suspect after firing a shot at the car, deputy police chief Christian Huber said. He added that at least 28 people were believed to be injured, some of them seriously.
A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene.
The suspect was a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, Huber said
."It is suspected to be an attack — a lot points to that," Bavarian governor Markus Soder also told reporters at the scene.
'It's just terrible' - Bavarian governor tells reporters
Just 30minutes ago, Bavarian governor Markus Söder addressed reporters on the incident.
He said it was being treated as a suspected attack.
Mr Söder said: "It's just terrible. It's just terrible, ladies and gentlemen, when you get this news: that a car has driven into a crowd of people, that there are many injured. It's a slap in the face. We sympathise with the victims, we pray for the victims. We really hope that they all make it.
"There are those that are severely injured and are wrestling with everything, perhaps even with death, to get through this and recover as soon as possible.
'Thoughts with innocent victims' - trade union chairman
As we’ve been reporting, the vehicle hit a crowd of people at rally organised by trade union Verdi.
We’ve just had a statement from the union’s chairman Frank Werneke.
He said: “We are deeply dismayed and shocked by the serious incident during a peaceful demonstration by ver.di colleagues.
“Our thoughts are with the innocent victims and injured as well as their families. It is not yet clear whether there are any fatalities. We would like to thank all of the helpers for their commitment.
“This is a difficult moment for all colleagues. We unions stand for solidarity, especially in such a dark hour.
“At the moment we do not have any reliable information about the background to the incident. We are not taking part in speculation and are waiting for the police to investigate.”
'Suddenly there was an engine roar behind us' - eyewitness says
Local media are reporting on eyewitness accounts of what happened when the vehicle drove into the crowd of people in Munich.
Udo Kunte told Merkur, a local newspaper: “Suddenly there was an engine roar behind us, wheels spinning and then there was just a clattering.”
A spokesperson for the Verdi trade union, which organised a rally where the crash took place, told Spiegel news magazine: “The car drove into the Verdi demonstration.
“Whether it was intentional or an accident, we don’t know.”
Police inspect Mini Cooper at scene of crash
We’re now receiving images from the scene showing police inspecting a white Mini Cooper at the scene.
The road in downtown Munich is cordoned off with the vehicle appearing to be the focus of attention.
A dog is also being used as part of the investigation.
Two men in the car, one was shot by police - eyewitness says
German newspaper Bild is reporting eyewitness statements from the scene of the car hitting the crowd of people.
The publication says one person claimed there were two people in the Mini Cooper, and that was one shot by police and carried away.
The newspaper says it understands the police fired shots before the crash.
What was the Verdi trade union gathering?
Verdi, Germany’s second largest trade union with around 1.9 million members, had called a strike for municipal childcare workers on Thursday, calling for better wages and working conditions.
The strike had been called after employers failed to submit a final offer in January negotiations.
The union promised to “noticeably increase the pressure until the second round of negotiations on February 17th and 18th”.
The union called for an eight percent salary increase along with three extra days off, it said in an Instagram post before the strike.
More pictures as emergency services work at the scene
The street in downtown Munich has been cordoned off as emergency services work at the scene.
Children among at least 20 injured in incident
We’re just hearing that local authorities have said at least 20 people have been injured in the incident.
The city’s fire service said at least 20 people were injured, some of them seriously, German news agency dpa reported.
Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was "deeply shocked" by the incident. He said that children were among those injured.
Authorities haven’t commented on if the people were hit deliberately.
Police said on social platform X that the driver was "secured" at the scene and no longer poses any danger. A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene.
Where did the incident take place?
It is believed the car drove into the crowd during a demonstration linked to a strike organised by the Verdi union.
The union said it did not have any information on the incident.
The incident occurred around a mile from the city’s security conference venue.