Munich car attack latest: Suspect had Islamist motive police suggest as child among 36 injured
Afghan failed asylum-seeker in Germany believed to have put Islamist posts on social media suspected of attack
German police believe a 24-year-old Afghan who rammed a car into a crowd of protestors in Munich may have been motivated by Islamist extremism.
The suspect injured 36 people when he drove a white Mini Cooper into the crowd and has admitted he had done so deliberately, police said in a Friday morning press conference.
A child was one of two people seriously injured in the attack, police added. The suspected attacker was named as Farhad Noori by the Munich public prosecutor, according to Reuters.
Islamist tendencies were discovered in Noori’s online communications, after police seized his phone and other electronics. There is no evidence he was a member of any Islamist organisation, police said.
"I'm very cautious about making hasty judgements, but based on everything we know at the moment, I would venture to speak of an Islamist motivation for the crime," prosecutor Gabriele Tilmann said.
Noori, a keen body builder with thousands of social media followers, also said goodbye to his family members before the attack. "Tomorrow I won't be here anymore,” he told family members.
The Munich Security Conference is set to open on Friday, with US vice-president JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky due to arrive within hours.
Attacks raise pre-election calls for migration crackdown
Three weeks ago, a two-year-old boy and a man were killed in a knife attack in Aschaffenburg, also in Bavaria.
An Afghan whose asylum application was rejected was the suspect in that attack, which propelled migration to the centre of the German election campaign.
The Aschaffenburg attack followed knife attacks in Mannheim and in Solingen last year in which the suspects were immigrants from Afghanistan and Syria, respectively - in the latter case, also a rejected asylum-seeker who was supposed to have left the country.
In December a Saudi doctor who previously had come to various regional authorities' attention was suspected of being the driver when a car rammed a Christmas market in Magdeburg.
Germany's main opposition conservative bloc has demanded a tougher approach to irregular migration, calling for many more people to be turned back at the country's borders and for an increase in deportations.
Curbing migration is also a core issue for the far-right Alternative for Germany.
Suspect wrote 'eradicate those bad to Islam' on social media - report
German newspaper Der Spiegel previously reported that Farhad Noori had published Islamist posts online prior to the attack.
One of the posts, from just a few days ago, called to “eradicate all those who are bad to Islam”, the outlet reported.
Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into the attack - and are expected to provide an update in five minutes.
An Afghan bodybuilder with thousands of online followers was arrested after a car was driven into a Munich crowd on Thursday.
At least 36 people were injured, two of whom were left fighting for life after a Mini Cooper was rammed into a group of trade union strikers on Seidlstrasse at around 10:30am.
German police believe the attack may have been motivated by Islamist extremism, they said on Friday morning. The alleged attacker admitted to deliberately ramming into the crowd, police added in a press conference.
Anti-terror police in Germany are investigating the incident, and the suspect has been named as Farhad Noori by the Munich prosecutor’s office.
Here is everything we know about the person suspected of being behind the Munich car attack so far.
Police press conference summary - key points
Here are the key points from the press conference held by police on Friday morning.
- A 24-year-old Afghan, who arrived in Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2016, and said "Allahu Akbar" or "God is great" after his arrest.
- The suspected attacker admitted to driving into the crowd deliberately.
- Police now suspect an Islamist motivation behind the attack, but there is no evidence that the perpetrator was a member of an Islamist organisation. Yesterday, the Munich public prosecutor’s office named the detained person as Farhad Noori.
- A child is among the two people who were seriously injured, police confirmed. According to BR24, this child was a two-year-old girl.
- A total of 36 people among the demonstrators were injured.
- The suspect said goodbye to relatives before the crash. "Tomorrow I won't be here anymore,” he told family members.
- The suspect’s phones and electronics have been seized. His communications, mostly in Arabic, give indications of Islamist tendencies, they said.
- The suspect is under investigation on 36 counts of attempted murder as well as bodily harm and dangerous interference with road traffic.
Farhad Noori admitted deliberately driving into crowd - press conference
Farhad Noori confessed during questioning that he had deliberately driven into the demonstration, the senior public prosecutor said.
Police currently believe an Islamist motivation behind the attack is the most likely.
No indication of accomplices
There is no suggestion that any accomplices were involved in the attack, authorities said.
But police are looking into whether anyone else knew about the attack.
We are assuming Islamic extremist attack, say police - press conference
German authorities are presuming that the Munich car attack was motivated by Islamist extremism.
But there is no reason to believe the perpetrator was a member of any Islamist organisation.
Islamist tendencies were visible in his communications.
Noori said goodbye to relatives before crash - press conference
Police have offered an update on their investigation into Farhad Noori, the driver of the Mini which drove into a crowd of demonstrators.
He said goodbye to his relatives before the car attack took place. "Tomorrow I won't be here anymore,” he told family members.
Noori was interviewed for two hours, and police are looking through his electronics and phones. Most of his communication is in Arabic.
“We were not able to find anything in his apartment and we were not able to find anything that specifically pointed to preparations for this attack,” police said according to a Sky News translation.
Child seriously injured, 36 in total - press conference
A child was seriously injured in Thursday’s Munich car incident, believed to be an attack, police said in a Friday morning press conference.
A total of 36 people were injured in the attack, deputy police chief Christian Huber said.